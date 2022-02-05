Casino steers to $2902; Charbray units to $4500

+6













Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange yarded 2500 head of store cattle on Friday, 500hd down on what was expected due to minor flooding in Richmond Valley the day before but prices remained solid and the quality glowing in the wake of the best season since 1974.

The fact that Lismore's biggest flood occurred in that year is not far from producers' minds but they can gain comfort knowing the price difference between then and now is about as far apart as the industry can get.

Steers sold by Paul and Greg Scanlon, Newrybar Valley, topped their portion of the sale at $2902.02 for Santa Gertrudis/Hereford, 582kg for 498.6c/kg to Ian Hamilton, Horseshoe Lagoon. The new mouths will replace fats steers to be sold next week.

Cattle went as far west as Goodooga, through Nutrien, south along the coast to the Hunter and north to Wandoan, Qld with buyers saying the cents a kilo price was in-line with the current market but calves were 20kg heavier than usual.



Paul Macrae, Yarrimbah at Glencoe, bought 54 Angus weaner steers to average $1694 for 200.6kg at 852c/kg and paid to a top of 1002.2c/kg for 136.3kg at $1365.50. These will go onto improved pasture for 10-12 months before access to a grain-assist bin, and finished for Coles.

A first drop draft of Angus heifers from a Ced Wise bull produced by Ben Clifford, Horseshoe Creek topped at 920.2c/kg for 222.5kg or $2047.45 going onto the Northern Tablelands through marketing group Ebor Beef.



Angus cross steers with Franklin blood averaged 730c/kg at 240kg or $1820 for 36 head produced by Tom O'Neill, Jacaranda Downs, Geneva, headed to the Northern Tablelands.

Dianne and Colin Love, Round Mountain, sold a pen of Simmental cross steers 313kg for 652.2c/kg or $2043 going to the Macleay Valley.



The entire draft of first cross Brahman/Hereford heifers produced by Darryl Amos, Old Bonalbo, were snapped up as coveted breeders by one Richmond Valley buyer for 806.2c/kg with the top weights making $2530 for 279kg. Their brothers brought $2100 for 297kg.

Simmental/Hereford heifers produced by Ron Dean, Mallanganee, 39 head, sold to Scott and Mel Easterbrook, McKees Hill, for a top of $2917.98.

Stud bred Santa Gertrudis heifers with Ideal and Woodleigh blood, 17-20 months and ready to join made $2480 for Nigel Ellevsen, Woodenbong.

Angus cows sold to a top of $4700 for Andrew and Renne Rogan, Kyogle.



Pure Charolais and Charbray heifers sold by Jeremy Cruickshank, Piora, sold for $2060 to Glenleigh Beef, Dorrigo for $2060.

Lawrence Williams, Goolmangar, sold Charbray steers 281.2/kg for 672.1c/kg or $1889.89 and he bought back in, purchasing 33 Charbray cows with calves bred by the Benn family, Eastlynne Partnership, Dalveen via Stanthorpe Qld, to a top of $4200. He also bought 23hd of first cross Brahman cows with calves for $4200.



John Besgrove, Wadeville, bought Black Baldy cows on their fourth calf to a top of $4250 a unit to help fill up a newly purchased farm.



Casino butcher and Limousin breeder Grant Shedden sold cows with calves for $3700.

The sale was conducted by George and Fuhrmann.

