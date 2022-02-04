Clearance for Yalaroo Border Leicester

L-R Chris and Lynda Waters Enmore, Ian Roan Yallaroo, John Croake and Harold Manttan AWN

Yallaroo Border Leicester stud had a total clearance from 46 rams offered to buyers with an overall average of $2,191.The first ram offered for the day Gav018 went to highest bidder's Chris and Lynda Walters, Enmore for $ 3,300.

Guyra Showground was the host the sale with stud principal Ian Roan stating that "It's the most people we've ever had in attendance to a Yallaroo sale to date".

"We're very pleased with the total clearance today, with the current competitive market it was a great outcome. With the season that was had and the level of quality across the park this was a successful sale to clear all 46 ".said Mr Roan.



Volume buyer went to Lombard Farms, Warren with a total of 10 border Leicester rams at an overall average of $2,170.

Gav018 was the first ram for the day to be on display and was the top pick from the 46 rams available with return buyers Lynda and Chris Waters, Enmore taking home the sort after ram for $3,300. the Waters family own and operate a 1,000 head small operation focusing on quality to produce crossbreed lambs.

"We find the Border leister breed has given us a great crossbreed lamb compared to other's, we have been buying from Yallaroo for many years now and are very happy with the results it has given us and is why we return each year " said Mr Waters.



The sale was covered by AWN with John Croake the Auctioneer on the day.