Full clearance for Yallaroo Border Leicesters

Yallaroo Border Leicester stud had a total clearance from 46 rams offered to buyers with an overall average of $2191 achieved.



Guyra showgrounds was the host the sale with stud principal Ian Roan saying that "it is the most people we've had in attendance to a Yallaroo sale to date".

"We're very pleased with the total clearance today, with the current competitive market it was a great outcome," Mr Roan said.



"With the season that was had and the level of quality across the park this was a successful sale to clear all 46."



The largest volume buyer was Lombard Farms, Warren, which purchased a total of 10 Border Leicester rams at an overall average of $2170.

Yallaroo Gav018 was the first ram of the day to be on display and was the top pick from the 46 rams available with return buyers Lynda and Chris Waters, Enmore, taking home the sort after ram for $3300.



The Waters family own and operate a 1000 head small operation focusing on quality to produce crossbreed lambs.

"We find the Border leister breed has given us a fair crossbreed lamb compared to others," Mr Waters said.



"We have been buying from Yallaroo for many years now and are very happy with the results it has given us and is why we return each year."



The sale was covered by AWN with John Croake the auctioneer on the day.

