Superfine lines of wool are finding favour and dragging other types along for the ride

The Australian wool market celebrated the Lunar New Year with a bang last week.



This was not necessarily with fireworks, but with plenty of enthusiasm and strong performances by a wide range of buyers all having a crack.



It indicated strength of demand, as opposed to some weeks where just one or two buyers are dominant.



The Lunar New Year celebrations across the whole of Asia would typically mean a fairly subdued trading environment for the wool market.



But, with the adjusted selling roster meaning wool sales were rolled back one day to avoid actually selling on New Year's Day, there were plenty of new orders in the market from indent operators, early stage processors and traders.



Some sectors of the trade eased back after the initial rise to see if it was real, or if they could find a few cheap offers.



But they quickly changed their tune and came back in again during Thursday's auction. The mood was slightly less enthusiastic at the auction centre in Fremantle on Thursday.



No doubt exporter finances are being stretched "to the max" at present, with shipping delays continuing to plague the industry.



The overall result was a solid 50 cents a kilogram rise in prices for most Merino wools, 20c/kg for the previously maligned crossbred sector and 30c/kg for carding wools.



Well-tested lines sold at much higher premiums, as did the superfine Merino types, which were in short supply.



Those wools with sustainable certification continued to achieve premiums of 15 to 20 per cent above "normal" wools.



Some of the lower yielding lines, or those carrying too much fault for the mainstream processors, didn't really gain a lot for the week - and presumably contributed to the relatively big pass-in rate of 7pc.



The 93pc of lots that found new owners did so to a wide range of buyers and destinations.



Prices in US Dollars were 37c/kg higher, and European buyers saw their purchase prices increase by 27 Euro cents - although, in reality, this was much more given their preference for the finer end of the clip.



A wider spread of buyers from India were active last week, adding to the fear of missing out (FOMO) perception of the Chinese trade.



Although practically every mill in China was closed, and every trading office closed for the Lunar New Year, Chinese traders were quite active.



Despite the economic contraction looming for the domestic economy, and the potential lock-downs which could be imposed at any minute if one returning worker tests positive for COVID-19, quite a few Chinese traders seemed to be keen to take a bit of stock.



The domestic market in China has been quiet for yarn and fabric, and consumer activity has been declining.



But some are obviously anticipating an improvement in coming months.



The increased buying activity has seen a resurgence, or at least an increase, in crossbred prices - both here and in New Zealand.



These wools have been so cheap for so long, that processors are looking at them through a different lens now and saying they must be worth a go.



And, so, business is being done and greasy prices are rising - finally.



Whether this Chinese domestic business is the start of the typical processing cycle, and those who got in early will be rewarded, or whether it fizzles out as the economic situation worsens remains to be seen.



But either way, we are likely to get a bit of volatility.



Over in The Cape, the South African wool market reminded us just how volatile the wool market can be.



Two weeks ago, its market declined by about 5pc as a reasonably large volume of shorter wools were offered.



Last week there was a much bigger percentage of finer wools, of full length - even with less certified wools included - and the market jumped by 7pc in US Dollar terms.



Given that many traders and exporters operate on a 2-3pc margin, these swings have the potential to make or break many deals within a short space of time.



So, while superfine Merino in Australia is driving the market - and dragging everything else along with it - and the Europeans simply can not get enough of it at present - and there are two designated superfine sales in the offing - growers would be wise to expect the odd bump in the road ahead.



With a large, stylish Goulburn catalogue being sold in Sydney this week, many buyers will be able to fill outstanding orders of quality, superfine Merino.



Next week there will be a Tasmanian feature sale held in Melbourne, in what will be a three-day selling week.



Rising prices every week in 2022 have already flushed-out some more hold wools and sellers eager to cash in on very good prices.



But with the roster for this week jumping from 40,000 bales to about 48,000 bales, buyers' stretched cash flow reserves may simply not be able to consume it all.



No doubt if we do see a blip this week, growers will be comfortable to pass in wools and put them back in the shed for a while.



The future prospects for prices appear to be very good on several levels - with the odd curve ball also in play.



Superfine Merino types have clearly and decisively broken through the resistance level on the price charts that they have been eyeing off for a few weeks now.



This could theoretically see these move another dollar or so higher, if it wasn't for the fact that there will suddenly be plenty of them about in the next two weeks - and buyers have restricted cash to play with.



Medium Merino - at least the plain "vanilla" types without too much fault or colour - are selling pretty well.



But exactly how many have come out of the cupboard to over-supply the market is a key question.



Crossbred wools, having finally found a bit of ticker could also falter at the first hurdle if quantities push up too much.



Other fibres and commodities are going great guns, and providing a healthy backdrop for the wool industry if it does want to keep moving upwards.



Cotton is trading at decade highs, even though some analysts were calling over-supply not that long ago.



Crude Oil is also trading at levels not seen since 2014.



So, providing we do not see a misstep by Reserve Bank governors, or Ukraine get ugly, or the 'COVID-19 restrictions out the window' plans in Denmark and Sweden go awry, February should be a good month for the wool industry.



But volatility is just around the corner.





