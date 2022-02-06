Walcha Cup photos: Cold weather countered by hot fashion

+59 Photos by Mark Bode























































































































A crowd of some 900 braved a cold south-easterly as the annual Walcha Cup meeting was staged on Friday afternoon.

The official maximum was 18 degrees, but Walcha Jockey Club secretary Kevin Ferrier believes the wind chill made it feel more like 14 degrees.

"They didn't mind the cold one little bit," he said. "It was amazing just how many people turned up.



"If it was me, and I didn't have to be here, I wouldn't be here."



Ferrier described the eight-race showcase meeting - of which Valley Sister's win in the $45,000 Walcha Cup was the highlight - as "very, very successful".



"I thought it [the crowd number] would be down because of the cold weather, but we're pretty happy with the crowd and the racing," he said, adding: "The racing's been excellent."

This story first appeared on The Northern Daily Leader website.

