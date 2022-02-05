NSW Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial dinner bring together industry's best | Photos

+25 Photos by Hannah Powe



















































MORE GALLERIES

The 2022 NSW Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial presentation dinner was held at the Wagga Wagga RSL on Friday.

Around 100 attendees including entrants and their friends and families, industry representatives and sponsors, were treated to the event's own beef as MLA chefs Sam Burke and Julie Ballard put together a feast for all to celebrate red meat.



James Millner of Rosedale Livestock Partnership (Rosedale Charolais stud), Blayney) made history as the first entrant to win both overall champion pen as well as runners up.



RELATED READING: Millner wins 2022 NSW Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial with Rosedale crossbred steers

The champion pen was a mixed group of five purebred Charolais and Charolais/Angus cross steers which scored a total of 730 points from a possible 1000 to take out the top spot on the podium.



Rosedale had previously won the trial in 2013.

The full feature report from the 2022 NSW Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial will be included in the February 10 issue of The Landnewspaper.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.