Lismore cows, calves to $4900

The annual Hannigan family's special breeder sale at the Lismore saleyards on Saturday auctioned 500 head to a top of $4900 for Angus cows with calves, going to John Besgrove, Wadeville, to help fill a newly purchased property.

Prices were in line with market expectations but with such an even draft the typical bid was strong with Angus cows with calves selling from $3700 to $4900 to average $4319 per unit.

Angus heifer pregnancy tested in calf and showing a red tail tag averaged $3253.

Black baldy cows with calves sold to a top of $4600 to average $4342.

Brangus cows with calves averaged $3850.

Simmental cross averaged $4150.

A handful of Brangus white face, or super-baldy cows pregnancy tested in calf sold to a top of $3550 to Matt Robinson, with property at Beaudesert, who came away with 69 head of red and blue tagged cross-bred heifers, also paying to $3250 for Simmental cross.

Black baldy cows with progeny - quiet, milky and fertile - attracted the interest of repeat buyer Stewart Edmunds, Caniaba, who came away with two dozen units and paid to a top of $4600.

Mark Copeland, Kyogle came away with 19 saying that he was attracted to the quality of the cow and the fact she already had a calf on the ground.

John Powell, McKees Hill, bought Angus units to $4600 to complement his pure Angus herd and to replace older cows.

Vendor Peter Hannigan said the season had been a blessing only off-set by unusual pressure from wild dog attacks.

The sale was conducted by George and Fuhrmann, Casino, with Ian Weir and Son, Lismore while GNF agent Jasen Somerville collected bids at the rostrum.

