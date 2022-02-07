Assessing top pastures makes real cents

Most grass species, native and introduced, can be excellent feed quality for good animal productivity. They can equally also be poor quality for poor performance.



It is important not to just right off a species or variety on "hearsay" but to carefully assess accurate data relating to grass quality, especially aspects that relate to performance.

A lot of literature describes a given grass as good quality and another as poor. Much of these assessments relate to circumstances a given grass is typically growing in.



If soils are poor, it is extremely likely feed quality will be poor. And if soils are good fertility feed quality is likely to be good.

Summer growing perennials, commonly termed C4 grasses, are often described as not as high in quality as winter growing perennials (C3 grasses). However, research suggests this is not necessarily that true, at least for cattle. Much depends on soil fertility and plant growth stage.

Stage of growth of whatever the species or variety is a critical quality factor. Young regrowth is generally higher in quality, whatever the species.



As plant growth matures protein and digestible energy decrease. Should a frost or dry weather prematurely end a plants growth cycle, quality of the affected herbage at that time can remain quite high and remain so until gradually desiccated by following rains.

Native grasses can be high in quality. It is important to correct soil deficiencies and choose long lasting winter legumes.

Soil fertility and growth stage is illustrated as important by valuable research undertaken by Dr Suzanne Boschma and colleagues at Tamworth's DPI Agricultural Research Institute. Premier digit, two weeks regrowth, tested 17.5 percent protein in high soil nitrogen treatments compared to 10.9 percent for low soil nitrogen treatment. Digestible energy was also higher in high nitrogen. At six weeks regrowth protein was 14.3 percent compared to 10.6 percent for low nitrogen.

High soil fertility to guarantee the best grass quality depends on a number of factors. Soil deficiencies like phosphorus and sulphur need addressing via fertiliser. Legumes, provided soil deficiencies are addressed, can build the other often critical element, nitrogen. For every 1.0 t/ha legume drymatter, provided legumes are adequately nodulated with an efficient rhizobia strain, can build soil nitrogen by around 20 kg/ha.

Trials conducted in my DPI days as a district agronomist sometimes included native grasses in tropical grass species trials.



Commonly when these trials were sampled for quantity and quality, native grasses, such as commonly maligned Red-grass, protein and digestible energy levels were similar for all species.



It needs to be appreciated that some species are quick maturing and commonly will pass through the high quality stage faster than for slower maturing ones.

Typically a Premier digit plant has some poorer quality mature heads, plus a range of leaf from high quality newly formed ones to a little lower quality older leaves.

But typically summer growing grasses, many natives as well as introduced species, continually reform new green shoots when or while early ones in a given plant are rapidly flowering and seeding down. Provided there is available soil water a plant may have low quality dry material as well as high quality shoots.

On our own property, where half is sown to tropical perennial grasses, we will allocate mobs according to where the most feed is available with good quality. At different times of the year, this can be native grass paddocks and animal performance is commonly just as good as from tropicals.



Mainly our tropicals are far more productive, especially over summer and to mid-autumn, so they tend to do more but not all of the heavy lifting.

There ae lots of good annual grasses like liver-seed and barnyard grasses in summer and ryegrass and brome grasses in winter and spring.



Their quality is also closely related to growth stage and soil fertility. They can be extremely high quality as well as productive, especially in good seasons, if soil fertility is addressed.

There is no magic in agriculture but there is logic and commonly good science to back up bread and butter issues like good soil fertility and the need to address soil deficiencies with products that contain missing elements in sufficient quantity and availability.



Good grazing management is also important, but again it should be based on sound logic and research.

Next week: Update on dual purpose crops

Bob Freebairn is an agricultural consultant based at Coonabarabran. Email robert.freebairn@bigpond.com or contact (0428) 752 149.

