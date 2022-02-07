Private gardens on the Monaro are open

One of the best seasons in recent memory has transformed the landscape on the Monaro, with long pastures waving in the breeze like a rolling ocean and grazing stock never looking better.

Three fabulous homestead gardens are also looking their best and this Autumn you have the opportunity to visit them on a private self-drive tour.



You will discover magnificent landscapes, lovely homesteads, gracious hosts, delicious food, fabulous Autumn colour, and extensive plantings on a unique full day experience.

Private Gardens of the Monaro in the foothills of the Snowy Mountains, near Cooma will be welcoming visitors this Autumn on their self drive garden tours.



Now in its eight year, Private Gardens of the Monaro offers a unique experience - a self-drive tour for small exclusive groups of maximum 20 people, to visit their gardens, Hazeldean, Curry Flat, and Shirley, and where tour co-ordinator Libby Litchfield said guests can enjoy a private tour, with morning, afternoon tea, and lunch.

"We offer something really special and unique to our visitors who are welcomed as our private guests and are able to gain an insight into rural homestead life on large and historic livestock enterprises," Mrs Litchfield said.



"With only 20 guests it is very intimate and we are able to have a chat with everyone and answer peoples questions."

At altitudes of around 1000 metres, the gardens are 'cold climate"; with four distinct seasons giving fabulous autumn colour, spring flowering bulbs, leafy summery greenery and cold winters with frosty mornings and sometimes snowy days.

Each garden is distinctly different, the day kicking off at Hazeldean, one of Australia's most prominent Merino sheep and Angus cattle studs which has a heritage listed homestead redesigned by distinguished architect Professor Leslie Wilkinson in the 1930's.



Mrs Litchfield said Professor Wilkinson's vision of a second storey was recently completed, as well as a new project at the rear of the homestead with stone walls, and an enormous outdoor fireplace.



The magnificent old Curry Flat homestead was built in the 1890s still with the original faade and mostly unaltered with the original garden design intact. Photo: supplied

The tour moves on to Curry Flat, with lunch made primarily from ingredients grown in the Jardine's extensive and impressive vegetable garden.



The magnificent old Curry Flat homestead was built in the 1890s still with the original faade and mostly unaltered with the original garden design intact.



Last stop for the day is Shirley, renovated by garden designer Paul Bangay, and is a true oasis with towering trees and rolling lawns down to a fabulous lake teaming with water birds.

Shirley, renovated by garden designer Paul Bangay, and is a true oasis with towering trees and rolling lawns down to a fabulous lake teaming with water birds. Photo: supplied

Access to the gardens is by appointment only and limited to only a few visits per year.



Mrs Litchfield said they are rarely open to the general public making Private Gardens of the Monaro an opportunity for those that appreciate gardens, their history and beauty to view them as part of a small exclusive group.

Autumn Private Tour dates are April 7, April 20 and April 21 and May 4..

To book go to www.privategardensofmonaro.com.au

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.