Forbes cows, calves to $4580; heifers to $3820

Cattle prices remained strong at the first store sale for the year through the Central West Livestock Exchange, Forbes, on Friday February 4.



The bulk of the days yarding were sold by Forbes Livestock Agency account Dale and Kathy Curtis.



After the recent sale of one of their properties, Mr and Mrs Curtis offered the majority of their Santa Gertrudis, Droughtmaster, and Angus cross herds for a total of 788 head in the sale.



They offered 200 PTIC cows, 155 cows and calves, 300 Heifers and 120 steers.

Cows and calves topped to $4580 twice for pens of black baldy, Angus cross, first calf cows, with Angus calves at foot, account the Verona Partnership, Condobolin.



The first pen consisted of nine cows and nine calves, purchased by Luke Whitty, Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon, and associates on behalf of a private client.



The second pen was slightly larger with12 cows and 12 calves. These cows had also been running back with Rennylea bulls but were not pregnancy tested prior to sale.



This pen was again purchased by Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon, and associates, Jack Whitty, Forbes, for the Powe family of Goondoola Livestock, Cargo.



Related reading: Prime cattle sales in a holding pattern as available feed keeps the herd at home

The next top price for cows and calves, was $4550. This pen had three Angus, first calf heifers with calves by Outback Angus bulls.

Santa Gertrudis cows with Angus cross calves at foot, and running back with Angus bulls, sold to $4210 and five Charolais cows and calves sold to $3540.



Five Hereford cows with Hereford calves at foot sold for $4100.

PTIC cows kept their strength with a pen of 15 three to five-year-old Angus, selling for $4280.



13 Santa Gertrudis cows, joined to Kenny's Creek Angus bulls, sold to $3680 and 21 crossbred cows joined to Angus bulls made $2420.

Four pens of PTIC Angus heifers, joined to Kenny's Creek Angus bulls, sold to a top of $3820 to average $3685 for DJ and KJ Curtis.

Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon, and Associates agent Jack Whitty with a pen of 12 Angus cross cows and calves sold for $4580, account the Verona Partnership, Condobolin.

Eight Santa Gertrudis cross heifers, PTIC to Angus bulls sold for $2950 and six Charolais Cross heifers PTIC to Charolais bulls sold for $2800.



Steers topped at $2400 for a pen of seven cross bred steers weighing 380Kgs, sold by Nutrien.



Lightweight black baldy steers topped at $2220 for a dozen and $2210 for another 20, both from the same draft of Riverview, Gooloogong.



This price makes the steers $7.00/kg at a weight of 315kgs.

Forbes Livestock and Agency Co. Mr Sam Mackay said "on lookers called it the best sale Forbes, and the district has ever seen"

"Most cattle bought stayed locally, some cattle going north to Dubbo and Warren, some cattle going south to Wagga and Gundagai, others going west to Condobolin and Tullibigeal," he said.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

