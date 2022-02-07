Narramore Poll Dorsets hits new $5000 high, twice

Narranmore Poll Dorsets, Dunedoo, had one of its best sales to date last week, hitting a new high for the stud of $5000, twice.

It topped off a great day for vendors, Ian and Christine O'Leary and ther sons Duncan and Toby.

All up, they had a full clearance of the 53 flock rams offered to average $3113 - also the stud's highest ever average - to mostly repeat buyers, as well as two new buyers.

The rams were offered on a double-hammer system, and both rams at $5000 came from the lot 1 pen, the second ram still reaching $5000 despite being auctioned under the second hammer, Mrs O'Leary said.

They were both snapped up by long-time buyer Paul McGirr, Wongaboori Station, Mendooran, to which he also added a third ram at $3600 for a final average of $4533. Both were 2020 spring-drop rams, the first to be knocked down weighing 130 kilograms and his pen mate, 123kg.

The second top ram at $4000 was sold to Corumbene, trading as Alto Rural, Dunedoo, and was part of a line of four rams the operation bought to average $3750.

Neil Pringle, Elibah Pastoral Company, Mullion Creek, was the volume buyer, taking eight rams to a top of $3200 to average $2975.

Other buyers included Mark Lucky, Blairgowrie, Mendooran, who took five rams to a top of $3400 to average $3120; Doug Arnott, Birnham Wood, Coolah, bought six to top at $3400 to average $3133; and, Mark and David Stanford, Dunedoo, bought six to top at $3400 to average $3066.

The stud was based mainly on Tattykeel bloodlines and some Hillden lines, and had run its sale for about 32 years.

"It's just a great season and hopefully we'll be getting our numbers back up by our spring sale," Mrs O'Leary said.

The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart, Dunedoo, with Angus Stuart as auctioneer.

