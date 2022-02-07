Barellan first-cross ewes top at $478

An outstanding sale result, with a total sale average of $380.00, while the 3322 ewe lambs averaged $365. - Mark Flagg, Flagg Livestock and Property, Barellan

The annual first-cross ewe sale at Barellan saw 4419 head yarded and the Best Presented Pen, sponsored by SJ Tonacia and Co, Mount Beckom Border Leicester stud, Ardlethan, was awarded to Flagg Family Trust, Moombooldool.

Their pen of 246 March 2021 drop ewe lambs, November shorn, with average weight of 80kg were bought by Elders Goulburn, for $442.

They were sired by selected Mt Beckom Border Leicester rams out of One Oak classed breeders, The Yanco and Moolomoon-blood Merino ewes and were not-station-mated (NSM).

Other notable sales included $425 for 200 May/June '21 drop, November-shorn ewe lambs sold by GK, LM and DJ Golder Temora.

They were sired by Kegra Super Border Leicester rams out of Goolgumbla-bred and blood Merino ewes.

McDonald Farming, Barellan, sold 200 March/April '21 drop, October-shorn ewe lambs for $425 to Delta Cootamundra, they were sired by Mt Beckom Border Leicester rams from Ballatherie-blood and bred Merino ewes.

Barry and Lynne Cox, Beckom, received $398 for their pen of 213 March/April drop, October-shorn ewe lambs sired by Mt Beckom BL rams from Belswick-blood Merino ewes.

A feature of the sale was the flock dispersal of mature scanned-in-lamb (SIL) first-cross ewes on account CH and MA, Colman, Ungarie:

Neil Morris, Ardlethan, buyer, with vendors Nigel, Maree and Coden Colman, and their SIL ewes which made $478. Photo: Kim Woods

Their pen of 383 June/July '17 drop, first-cross ewes, September shorn, mulesed, SIL at 177pc to Poll Dorset rams were sold to NG and KC Morris, Ardlethan, for $478.

The Morris partnership also picked up the 175 June/July '18 drop, September shorn, SIL at 157pc to Poll Dorset rams for $445.

Another pen from the dispersal was 241 June/July '16 drop, September shorn, SIL at 176pc to Poll Dorset rams and bought by Spring Creek Pastoral, Cootamundra, for $370.

Agent Mark Flagg said it was "An outstanding sale result, with a total sale average of $380, while the 3322 ewe lambs averaged $365."

Buyers from Goulburn, Crookwell, Cootamundra, Wagga, and Albury, with strong local support.



Mark Flagg Livestock and Property and Findlays Barellan, conducted the sale interfaced with AuctionsPlus.

