Weed vigilance still needed

Many producers may think the very wet summer we are having is ideal for weed growth, however the news is not all doom and gloom.

Central West Local Land Services mixed farming advisor, Rohan Leach, said that while some weeds are prevalent, strong ground cover is helping many graziers keep them under control.

"The really wet summer has caused problems with Bathurst burr and khaki weed," he said.

"However, the really good ground cover from two good years in a row means it has not been as bad as in the past, especially in grazing paddocks.

"Blue heliotrope is still a bit of a problem, as is silverleaf nightshade.

"I have also heard further north that St John's wort has been a big problem this year, as well as Feathertop Rhodes Grass being an issue in summer fallows."

"Generally though, I think it is business as usual for farmers who will be out on their sprayers."

Despite conditions promoting weed growth, Mr Leach said the news is good on the livestock front.

"I have heard of a couple of isolated cases of sheep suffering from photosensitisation. This is more likely where stock are grazing paddocks that are abundant with Hairy Panic grass," he said.

"Photosensitisation causes damage to livestock's skin and eyes, the liver and in some cases, death."

"However, I haven't heard of many cases where livestock have gotten sick from weeds they have come into contact with.

"I think the sheer abundance of feed has meant that while there may be some nasties getting around, it is a small percentage of the animal's diet and the risk of problems is low."

Mr Leach is warning producers to be on the lookout for weeds, especially those in flood affected areas.

"The floods always wreak a bit of havoc with weeds," he said.

"They bring weeds from up river and spread them on ground which may have been relatively clear of weeds before.

"I am warning producers to be vigilant in those areas inundated by flood waters or near rivers and creeks.

"I suggest they get into the paddock and have a really good look for any possible weed growth, particularly with bulky growth hiding weeds underneath."