Record Wiltipolls hit $6600

WILTIPOLL stud breeders Peter and Judy Colless, Carthona, Wingham, have broken an Australian record with a 17-month-old Wiltipoll ram selling for $6600 in the 13th NSW Wiltipoll Combined Breeders Sale at Gulgong last Saturday.

Meanwhile Julie Huie and Jeff Lucas, Westmoreland Wiltipolls, Wisemans Creek, have sold the nation's top Wiltipoll stud ewe to $2000.

Stud and commercial producers traveled as far afield as Bairnsdale, Vic, on the weekend to snap up the best genetics from a breed which is quickly gaining traction.



In 2021, Wiltipolls placed fourth overall in the Dubbo Prime Lamb Hoof and Hook competition. Last year the best rams and ewes had topped at $3700 and $1250 in the NSW Combined Breeders Sale, but this year those prices were toppled.

In the breakdown, 14 from 16 stud rams were sold to a $6600 top to average $3132, while all 18 stud ewes realised a $2000 top to average $1266. Commercial ewes sold to $1150 with all 29 sold for a $922 average.

Producer Ian Brownigg made the 2000 kilometre round-trip from Bairnsdale, Vic, to secure the high-selling September 2020-drop Carthona 1869. An ex dairy-farmer, Mr Brownigg runs 700 Wiltipoll ewes and a transport business off-farm.

"They're low maintenance with no lice and no flies. They're very well-suited to the hobby farmer," he said. "I treat them like dairy cows. That is, I feed them and breed them, keep the best and sell the rest. It's a simple philosophy we work to."

With a 140 per cent lambing rate Mr Brownigg sells wether lambs over the hook and surplus ewes direct to the hobby farmer. "We've got lambs to go [to market] next week at $8.50 a kilogram (carcase weight). They'll make $240 to $250 a head which I'm happy with," he said.

Purchasing all three advertised Carthona rams to an average $4600, Mr Brownigg said he will join them to about 120 of his best ewes.

Westmoreland Wiltipolls sold the top stud ewe to Jason and Suzanne Vials, Sarum Wiltipolls, Spring Hill, for $2000. Mr and Mrs Vials had also sold stud and commercial ewes to $1600 and $950, respectively.

"Wiltipolls are no flash in the pan," Mr Vials said. "In the last couple of years thankfully we've had all the rain but that means you need sheep that can handle those conditions.



"In terms of shedding sheep, there's no doubt these have got the best pedigrees to cope with those conditions."



Julie Huie and Jeff Lucas, Westmoreland Wiltipolls, Wisemans Creek, sold the nation's top Wiltipoll stud ewe for $2000 to Jason (holding the ewe) and Suzanne Vials, Sarum Wiltipolls, Spring Hill.

Mr Vials said they were very easy to handle.

"We have no trouble with lambing or with feet," he said. "Because Wiltipolls are true shedders you don't have to dock the tails. There's no problem with flystrike or anything like that.

"Wiltipolls are the ultimate, easy-care sheep with a beautiful carcass."

The Vials have seen sky-high demand for the breed in recent times.

"We can't get enough ewes," Mrs Vials said. "For the last two years any ewe lambs that we've had we've sold privately. They've wanted our wethers too and bought them directly."

Other studs catalogued were Reavesdale, Murringo, Sinclair Park, Woodstock, Brigalow Wiltipolls, Tamworth, Frog Rock Wiltipolls and Sorrento, Boggabri.



Agents were McDonald Lawson Carter, Mudgee.

