Coronga clears 103 White Suffolk flock rams

Consistency was the key to success for Friday's Coronga White Suffolk sale, including helping to overcome a rather persistent and disruptive connectivity issue which affected the sale's online bidding platform.



In a first for vendors, Kirrily Rourke and her brother James Jackson, the sale was held across two sites (Orange and Walgett) linked via the Elite Livestock Auctions online platform, which allowed bidders to participate either in person at either site or to register online.

However, the internet failed, so a quick decision was made to continue under a modified format which allowed the majority of buyers to still fill their orders, clearing 103 of the 142 rams catalogued to a top of $2000 to average $1313.

The consistency of quality was revealed with a quick glance at the price spread, with a top of $2000, twice, less than $700 above the average.

The first of the rams at $2000 was sold to Keith Douglas, Manildra, who bought Coronga 174, as well as two other rams at $1800 each. His sale topper had figures either at or near the top of the offering for post weaning weight (+17.3), and post weaning eye muscle depth (+2.9), had a positive fat figure and weighed 75 kilograms when the draft was weighed on February 1.

His other two rams, Coronga 073 and 394, had PWWT figures of +17.7 and +17.6, PEMD figures of 1.3 and 2.0 and weighed 88kg and 73kg respectively.

The second of the rams at $2000 was sold to A.S. and R.M. O'Keefe, Bungoona, Molong, as part of a selection of six to average $1567.

Volume buyer, Miralwyn Cotton, Walgett, put a solid floor in the market taking 19 rams to a top of $1400, twice, to average $1221.

Kirrily Rourke said they were pleased with the result. She also said the rams were seven to eight months old and ready to work which showed their excellent development and performance.

The sale was conducted by Elders with Lincoln McKinlay and Marty Simmons as auctioneers.

