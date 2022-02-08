Cross meets all markets

HIGH quality Angus females provide the perfect base for Don and Lesley Kirkpatrick's crossbred production at Maxwell Park, south of Wagga Wagga.

The maternal attributes of the Angus breed combined with a Shorthorn bull is producing mainly black calves with strong growth rates, that have the ability to meet multiple markets.

"We've been running black females since we bought our first little place east of Wagga at Borambola, and at the same time I bought my first red bull off Gerald Spry, then 10 years later we bought the place next door to him near Mangoplah," Mr Kirkpatrick said.

They always bred cattle, but when Mr Kirkpatrick retired from his 30-year career as a broadacre and pasture agronomist, they became his full-time job.

"The Angus female has such marvellous maternal traits - she's super possessive of her calf, with the milking ability, and, whether you like it or not, the industry wants black cattle," he said.

"My core business is black Angus females, and I mostly choose to put a solid red Shorthorn bull over them.

"By doing that I get around 97 per cent black calves, which is what the market wants, but I'm also getting the hybrid vigour from crossbreeding.

"Whether I decide to turn off yearlings to a feedlot or to take them to supermarket weights, the calves themselves are black."

Mr Kirkpatrick's steers reach heavy weights - more than 500 kilograms - at 12 to 14 months, but the first-cross females are also in high demand.

"If you crossbreed you get an 8pc gain through hybrid vigour but with the first-cross female, she can offer another 16pc in vigour because of the genetics from that first-cross, and whatever you choose to join her with," he said.

"If I choose to draft some of the females off, that first-cross is highly desirable."

All breeders are bought in as pregnancy-tested-in-calf first-time heifers, joined to Angus bulls.

"Most of what I've bought in recent years is coming out of northern Victoria," Mr Kirkpatrick said.

"They're well-grown, very feminine and grow into outstanding females, and I've had no calving problems with them, with their first calf being pure Angus, then the second joining is to a Shorthorn bull.

"Bloodlines don't particularly worry me because there are so many good breeders around, but phenotype is everything - they've got to be a good-looking young female, well- structured and feminine, with the ability to breed on."

STRONG GROWTH ON GRASS: Steers and heifers are finished on grass, with phalaris and clover-based pastures, along with lucerne and ryegrass.

Growing out both Angus and Shorthorn/Angus-cross calves allows Mr Kirkpatrick to assess the growth rates of the pure Angus against the crossbred.

"It's a constant on-farm trial," he said.

"You do have to make allowances for the fact that the pure Angus calf is out of a first-calf heifer so she's not going to milk as well as a four-year-old cow or mature cow that's really punching the milk out to the Shorthorn-cross calf, but I'm very happy with what I'm doing with the crossbreeding.

"Ultimately my system relies on the quality black Angus females and their mothering and maternal traits to produce good quality calves."

Buying in females each year helps the Kirkpatricks maintain their small but good quality herd of about 100 breeders.

"Our property is not big enough to keep our own females, and what I'm good at is breeding good calves and getting them to killable weights early.

"I rely on others to breed good females for me.

"We sold old Angus cows recently and they're making $3000 each. I'll take that money, top in a bit more money to buy a PTIC cow with a calf at foot."

The production is grass-focused, with phalaris and clover-based pastures, along with lucerne and ryegrass.

"I've just cut lucerne and I've got a paddock of millet that's knee high next, so last year's crossbred calves will go onto this freshly cut lucerne and the millet and hopefully really start packing those finishing weights on," Mr Kirkpatrick said.

"Everything goes by 14 months of age, and they'll be way over 500kg off pasture. I'll have a handful over 600kg too."

The key to Mr Kirkpatrick's good quality pastures is maintaining groundcover, allowing pastures to recover after dry and wet periods, and they're able to really take off after rain.

"We had 246 millimetres in November, 75mm on one afternoon in two hours, then 130mm in three days in January.

"With that sort of rainfall intensity and consistent, seriously wet weather, if you don't maintain groundcover your place is a disaster

"Be it in dry times or wet times, groundcover is king, and the place will bounce back."

They calve in autumn and spring, helping to spread the use of their bulls and cash flow.

"Spring calving is ideal but having autumn calving suits me," Mr Kirkpatrick said.

"The spring calves tend to finish earlier because of when pasture is available but this year I won't see much difference because summer has been incredibly mild and they're putting on weight.

"This year's been ideal because we haven't had the extreme heat that we quite often get, and they don't want to move."

He's flexible with the markets, with the option to sell to feedlots or take them to supermarket weights.

"Feedlots these days are quite happy to take 50pc Shorthorn at Angus prices, but we tend to get to those killable supermarket weights at 13 to 14 months, be it Angus or crossbred, and they go to the same market at the same price," Mr Kirkpatrick said.

"I'll pick my markets depending on where things are up to.

"If the heifers are at killable weights, I'll take that option, but if somebody wants them as females, I'll sell them.

"The Angus influence gives me the flexibility to sell into different markets."