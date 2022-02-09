Small schools relying on bottled water due to lack of safe supply

A NUMBER of small schools in the New England North West are relying on bottled drinking water, after the Department of Education deemed their water supplies were not suitable for use.



A spokesperson confirmed Bendemeer Public School, Carroll Public School, Tambar Springs Public School and Mungindi Public School are all supplied with bottled water, because access to safe potable water wasn't possible.



Tambar Springs Public School principal Judy Cameron told the ACM the school buys in water for their small cohort of students to drink.



"I've got seven 15 litre bottles because I like to order enough," she said.



Ms Cameron said it was safer for the students, and staff treat the process as part of every day business.

"There isn't much of an option, you've got to get water," she said.

"We've only got 15 kids but they do go through a lot in summer. We pay for it and the government reimburses us for doing it."



According to the department, Tambar Springs Public School is isolated and uses bottled water as they do not have town supply availability or a filtration system.



Bendemeer Public School also confirmed to the Leader bottled water is paid for by the department for the staff at the school.



A department spokesperson said it provides support to individual schools as required to ensure access to potable water.

"In some schools access to potable water via the local water supply system is not possible," the spokesperson said.



"In these instances the Department of Education supplies them with access to safe drinking water.



"In these instances bottled water may be supplied at schools. In some instances the provision of bottled water is temporary.



"Mungindi Public School currently uses bottled water, as their preferred drinking purposes because it is safe, practical and economical."



The schools are among almost 50 across the state relying on the provision of bottled water for drinking, according to the department.

This story first appeared on The Northern Daily Leader website.

