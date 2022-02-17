Breeding old style meat birds

I hope everyone had a great start to the year and a restful break. I have not really begun a New Year's resolution, but a project that might take a while.



Recently I got some land in the Scenic Rim region in Queensland and that enables me to breed chooks again. So I have decided to breed an old fashioned meat bird that thrives on free range.



Looking at the old literature, Lewis Wright recommends the Dorking for its 'broad and long breast ', and especially crossed with an old style longer legged Indian Game.



This sounds easy, except that style of Indian doesn't exist anymore! Especially sports with white legs.

Edward Brown also likes the Dorking, Sussex and some of the French style birds such as the La Bresse, which is also a good layer.



Harrison Weir in his lengthy 'The Poultry Book' likes the Plymouth Rock for fattening on grass and suggests Rock crossed with Brahma or a Dark Dorking makes a great bird that ranges well.



All writers make a case for the Malay crossed with a Dark Dorking as the best meat bird but the definition of Malay was different back then and from the pictures I can find nothing around now comes close.



This cross though does produce a 'heavier bird'.

Interestingly all the older poultry writers refer to the 'Surrey fowl' as the best of the free range meat birds but they appear to be an amalgam of crosses and I can find no definitive picture.



I will probably begin with a cock Malay crossed with a Dark Dorking hen and another line of Rhode Island Red hens crossed with a Dorking cock.



It is interesting to note that the older writers suggest that the birds should not be too big as this inhibits range ability and health which is exactly the problem with shed meat birds.



If any readers have any ideas write into the column and let me know. I'm happy to give credit and publish your thoughts.



Also, best wishes to the new executive of the NSW EPA. A truly fine team that know their stuff.

