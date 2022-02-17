Join in the cane toad blitz

NSW is on the hunt for cane toads, a serious non-native pest.



A Cane Toad Biosecurity Zone has been established in NSW to help slow the spread and further establishment of cane toads.



Cane toads love to eat bees, so beekeepers can assist by looking out for them around backyard hives.



The 'Toad at the Hive' community surveillance activity will run throughout the month of February 2022 and involves observing your hives in the evening for toads and reporting your findings.



You don't need to have bees to get involved, anyone can help.



According to NSW Department of Primary Industries, cane toads are large heavily-built amphibians with dry warty skin.



They have a bony head and over their eyes are bony ridges that meet above the nose.



They sit upright and move in short rapid hops.



Their hind feet have leathery webbing between the toes and their front feet are unwebbed.



Adult cane toads have large swellings - the parotoid glands - on each shoulder behind the eardrum.



Cane toads may be grey, yellowish, olive-brown or reddish-brown, and their bellies are pale with dark mottling.



Average-sized adults are 10-15cm long.



The largest female measured in QLD was 24cm long and weighed 1.3kg.



Male cane toads are smaller and wartier than females.

Young cane toads have a smooth dark skin with darker blotches and bars, and lack conspicuous parotoid glands.



Cane toad tadpoles are shiny black on top and have a plain dark belly and a short thin tail.



They are smaller than most native tadpoles and often gather in huge numbers in shallow water.



Cane toad spawn is unique in Australia. It is laid in long strings of transparent jelly enclosing double rows of black eggs.



The spawn tangles in dense dark masses around water plants, and hangs in ropy strands if picked up.

The species has the ability to cause devastating impacts on our communities, native wildlife and ecosystems due to their ability to spread to new areas, use limited natural resources and to poison animals that try to eat them.



Cane toads can be accidentally transported to new locations and people travelling from cane toad infested areas such as the Pacific Islands, QLD, Northern Territory and north-eastern NSW should pay attention to ensure they are not carrying a 'hitchhiker' cane toad in their luggage, equipment, vehicle or trailer.

You can do your part to detect this pest by joining the 'Toad at the Hive' blitz.