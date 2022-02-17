Hard day back at the ranch

We'd booked in for some northern sunshine, a hopefully carefree holiday that unfortunately kicked off with tedious checking of COVID-related documents at the QLD border. Their rep footy teams wear shades of red which matches the tape we southern visitors find ourselves wrapped in?

That aside, an excellent time was had, but after almost three weeks the prospect of returning to the fold was making us a bit nervous. To state the bleeding obvious, properties don't look after themselves.

First issue was our letterbox, a hollow log on a post, carefully cemented into the ground with the help of a mate. It was no longer there.



A mini flood had wiped it out, along with a big gatepost, fencing, a road sign, and neighbours' letterboxes.



Its replacement, an old microwave bolted on top of a length of pine, has been even more carefully cemented in.

Onwards up the hill to our gate, where seriously long grass had taken over the home paddock, and we could see a fallen acacia tree and large eucalypt branches strewn around.



My trusty old ride-on had died before we went away, and until it's replaced I'll be getting plenty of exercise.

Time to check on other things. How are the bees going? They're gone, that's what.



An empty hive, overrun with ants cleaning up the last of the honey. Friends and relatives will soon be enquiring about their regular supplies, and for the time being the news is not good.

The olives? Our 20-year-old trees, in good health when we left, appear to be in trouble. They're yellowing and dropping leaves, and there are no signs of fruit.



Dear wife has done some Googling for clues as to what is going on, and it appears the rain may be to blame. Or a bug.



Suggested remedies, apart from somehow stopping the rain, include feeding them chook poo, and trimming some big branches from the centre of the trees.



Guess what, friends and rels? No olives this year.

All is not lost. The rain has brought big smiles, here and further west.



The mouse plague, which pretty much passed us by, seems to be running out of steam.



Here, the chorus from the frogs in our dam is better than ever.



There's a beautiful sunset, and a cold beer is at hand. Here's to 2022.