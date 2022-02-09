Westvale Merino sells for $7,000, Averages $1,738

Westvale Merino's stud principal Leo Blanch was all smile's after their 38th Annual On-Property sale in Woollun on Wednesday with the top ram on the day (Tag:I84) selling for $7,000. From 49 rams available 39 went under the hammer between the 14 registered bidders with an overall average of $1,738.All 14 bidders across the room were involved in the day making a purchase on a ram.

2021's top ram sold for $2,100, not only was their an increase of $4,900 achieved for the most sort after ram in 2022 but an improvement on the overall average going up $719 totaling $1,738,compared to the previous year of $1,019.



For 73 years Westvale Merino's has been operational and Mr Blanch described the sale as "Much better result then expected".

"Buyers appreciated and were prepared to pay for the bigger, better styled rams that we've been trying to breed here at Westvale. The plan had finally come to fruition and our client's are starting to really appreciate that" said Mr Blanch.

Top ram for the day I84 sold to Allan Ball, Harnham Grove for $7,000 weighing in at 115kg, the 2 and a half year old horned merino had a 18.4 micron, 2.9 standard deviation, and a -14 WEC with Harold Manttan, AWN making the purchase on behalf of Mr Ball on the day.



Second highest ram for the day went to Chris and Lynda Waters, Enmore for $5,000. The Waters family have been the top price buyer for Westvale Merinos sales for 3 of the past 5 years sale's in 2017,2019,2020 and yet again providing a valuable client to the stud this year. I5082 had a micron of 17.6, standard deviation of 2.5 and a WEC of -37.

Norm Heywood, Bundarra was the volume buyer for the day with 7 rams purchased averaging $828 across all 7.

Renowned Auctioneer John Settree, Nutrien reflected on the result for Westvale along with the current market conditions that the sheep industry is facing.



"It was a great result for Westvale and they were rewarded as a whole today, it was a real reflection on the type of wool's the Blanch family produce. Buyers paid for the quality and are chasing those better spinner type wools."



"Overall its been a great season, theirs been good commodity prices both sheep and cattle. Now that were into the second year of those good prices, people have been able to get abit more equity back into their breeding programs and we are seeing them reinvest into genetics. Genetics are like shares, if you keep re-investing your going to see a dividend at some stage. Over the next 12 months I think we will still see a gradual rise as long as the season is with us, the merino market is still the bases for a lot of sheep flocks weather being first or second cross and I think that will be the driving factor" said Mr Settree.



The sale was covered by Nutrien Armidale, Schutee Bell Eggert Co and Auctioneer John Settree.

