Westvale Merino sells to $7000 top, $1738 average

Westvale Merinos stud principal Leo Blanch was all smiles after the stud's 38th annual on-property sale at Wollun on Wednesday, with the top ram on the day selling for $7000.



In all 39 rams were sold under the hammer of the 49 available resulting in a 80 per cent clearance and $1738 average.

All 14 bidders across the room were involved in the day making a purchase on a ram.



Last year's top ram sold for $2100, therefore not only was there an increase of $4900 achieved for the most sort after ram in 2022, but an improvement on the overall average with it up by $719 compared to the previous year's result of $1019.



For 73 years Westvale Merinos has been operational and Mr Blanch described the sale as a "much better result then expected".

"Buyers appreciated and were prepared to pay for the bigger, better styled rams that we've been trying to breed here at Westvale," he said.



"The plan had finally come to fruition and our clients are starting to really appreciate that."



Westvale tag I84 was the high-seller sold to Allan Ball, Harnham Grove, for $7000.



Weighing in at 115 kilograms, the 2.5-year-old horned Merino sire prospect had an 18.4-micron fleece, a 2.9 standard deviation, and a -14 WEC with Harold Manttan, AWN ,making the purchase on behalf of Mr Ball on the day.



The second top-priced ram went to Chris and Lynda Waters, Enmore, for $5,000.



The Waters family have been the top-priced buyer for Westvale sales for three of the past five years including in 2017, 2019 and 2020, and yet again they were a valuable client to the stud this year.



Westvale tag I5082 had a micron of 17.6, standard deviation of 2.5 and a WEC of -37.

Norm Heywood, Bundarra, was the volume buyer for the day with seven rams purchased averaging $828 across his selection.

Renowned auctioneer John Settree, Nutrien stud stock, Dubbo, reflected on the result for Westvale along with the current market conditions that the sheep industry is facing.



"It was a great result for Westvale and they were rewarded as a whole today [Wednesday], it was a real reflection on the type of wool's the Blanch family produce," Mr Settree said.



"Buyers paid for the quality and are chasing those better spinner type wools.



"Overall its been a great season, there has been good commodity prices both sheep and cattle.



"Now that were into the second year of those good prices, people have been able to get a bit more equity back into their breeding programs and we are seeing them reinvest into genetics.



"Genetics are like shares, if you keep re-investing your going to see a dividend at some stage.



"Over the next 12 months I think we will still see a gradual rise as long as the season is with us, the Merino market is still the bases for a lot of sheep flocks weather being first or second cross and I think that will be the driving factor."



The sale was conducted by Nutrien Armidale and Schutee Bell Eggert and Co with auctioneer John Settree, Nutrien, Dubbo taking bids.

