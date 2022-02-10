Shannon grows his fertiliser budget

Shannon Arnall checks the condition of his wethers.

Shannon Arnall looks over results of his pasture trial.

Every landholder knows the value of adding fertiliser to the land to increase productivity.

But how many have actually taken the time to work through the cost benefits of aiding pasture growth on their property.

That is the aim of Crookwell-district landholder Shannon Arnall who has been working under the direction of South-East Local Land Services' Matt Lieschke.

To the best of his knowledge, when Mr Arnall bought the property Carinya, north of Laggan, in 2014, the fertiliser history was limited and this gave the trial immediate relevance starting from a low base.

To begin the trial in January 2015, three seven hectare paddocks were fenced, with a tank and water points installed.

The pasture was basically native, especially the microlena species endemic to the area, along with a danthonia species, but also with an introduction of sub-clover and trefoil which had adapted over the years to the low phosphorus level in the original paddock.

At the start of the trial, one paddock was left as the control with no fertiliser application; the second paddock had an application of superphosphate; and the third paddock also received a spreading of superphosphate, but with the addition of a one-off application of lime.

Mr Arnall said the lime was spread at two and half tonnes a hectare and the superphosphate was subsequently spread each year during the trial on those paddocks.

"The rate is determined by the soil tests and is what we would normally spread on our country," he said.

"So the super was spread at 125kg/ha to 150kg/ha depending on the soil tests, but they are the normal rates for this area.

"The control has received any treatments and from what I could work out, there hasn't been any fertiliser since 2001 when the place was leased."

On each block, a set number of Thalabah-blood Merino wethers bred by Mr Arnall were grazed and they have been closely monitored throughout the trial.

In the paddock treated with super and lime, 65 wethers were run; in the super paddock 45 wethers were grazed and in the control 25 wethers were run.

At the time The Land visited in the middle of January, the trial was paused due to Mr Shannon's change of shearing date for his wethers to June.

"The trial will recommence in June, but we want to eat the amazing pasture growth so we have boxed the sheep and they will be moved around the paddocks trying to get the trial back to an even playing field," he said.

Mr Shannon recalled when he purchased the property, he only had a certain amount of money available to purchase sheep, improve the fences and infrastructure and apply fertiliser with any cash left over.

The 180ha property was subdivided into three paddocks and his immediate concern was to increase his cash flow to further reinvest - a situation well known to many landholders.

"I wanted to spread some fertiliser, some infrastructure to control the sheep and show the bank I was making an effort to make a return on the investment," he said.

"The whole idea was how could I grow this small amount of money for fertiliser to make it go as far as I could.

"We did a trial applying 125kg/ha and then cut it back to 62kg/ha and you could see the greater response to the 125kg/ha amount."

There was also a definite response to the lower amount, so Mr Arnall worked on a strategy of applying 90kg/ha to the better parts of the paddock, his fertiliser budget would go further.

And once the pasture responded and with a lambing and wool clip in his first year, he was able to spend more money on spreading fertiliser at a greater amount per hectare.

"Eventually I was in a position to spread the whole place at 125kg/ha, which was where we wanted to be," Mr Arnall said. "It was all about how I could grow my fertiliser budget."

For more information visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au/regions/south-east/key-projects/laggan-grazing-demonstration

