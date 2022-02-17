Next generation looks bright

It is not often someone with no farming background makes such a significant splash in horticulture while still in their early 20s.

Jennifer Hulme, assistant grower at Family Fresh Farms, an intensive glasshouse operation located on the NSW Central Coast is doing just that.



"To be 22 with no background in agriculture and land a role like this fresh out of university is still something I pinch myself over," Jennifer said.

"As well as this though, the growth I have seen in myself over the last year is something I couldn't have dreamed of.



"I was a shy person when I first started and now I give speeches in front of the entire workforce with ease.

"I'm so much more confident in my decision-making and feel like this job has matured me so much.



"It's been incredibly fulfilling working in this industry, so here's to many more years!"

Tucked away in Peats Ridge is Family Fresh Farms, which consists of two 2.5-hectare high tech glasshouses.



The operation grows mini snacking cucumbers, known as 'Qukes', using a highwire, climate-controlled system and its produce is distributed to major supermarkets around Australia.

In her role as assistant grower, Jennifer Hulme supports the head grower in ensuring all operations on the farm are as efficient and effective as possible.



This involves everything from managing a team of 70-plus seasonal workers, to monitoring and controlling the climate in the glasshouses.

"The Qukes grow incredibly fast and are a very labour-intensive crop, but it always keeps us busy, all 365 days a year," Jennifer said.

"Climate control is a huge part of my role.



"Everything can be adjusted, including temperature, humidity, irrigation, CO2 and ventilation.

"There is also scouting the crop and implementing suitable integrated pest management (IPM) practices where necessary, fertiliser regimes, and boiler operation.



"On some days when you're the only grower on duty, it is down to you to make the correct decisions and essentially keep the crop alive.



"It keeps you on your toes, but I absolutely love the challenge."