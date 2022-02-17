Heading down the goat road is the way to go

SEEING TRIPLE: While not a frequent occurrence, the Stewarts sometimes see does with triplets at Buena Vista.

What began as a side business for a farmer's wife to help bring some extra money into the family has grown to be one of the most widely recognised and respected goat meat production enterprises on the eastern seaboard.



On their 400-hectare property Buena Vista, at Collie in NSW's central west, Craig and Jo Stewart ran a 150-breeder Hereford cattle and cropping mixed farming operation.



They now operate The Gourmet Goat Lady, an entire operation which can be put down to the arrival of one boer goat, Olivia, in 2007.

The herd gradually grew in size and when cattle production got tough during the 2016 drought, the Stewarts made the decision to focus on goatmeat production.

"I had been looking for a side business to contribute for a while and tried a few different things," Jo said.

"When we were given Olivia, I just fell in love with her.

"Then we went and got 10 more and pimped a buck and they had babies.

"As the herd grew, Craig said that I just couldn't keep collecting these. They had to have some economic value to the farm.



"So I did a budget up and we saw it was viable.



"We slowly grew the herd and in 2013 we had 250 does.



"We had to decide if we were to keep doing it as a side business, going to farmers markets, or if we were going to have a real go at it.



"We now have around 1000 breeding does, supplying quality goat meat to butchers and restaurants."



Initially the goats proved a good diversion from the drought for Craig, or as Jo puts it 'therapeutic', but after battling to keep the cattle enterprise going he decided to give up the Herefords and focus on the goats.



"We got support from MLA to help with marketing which was really good," Jo said.



"We were totally naive going into it but the MLA were great.

"We were operating as BV Fresh Foods and they said nobody knew who we were.

"At the time, I was getting calls from all different people and they would say 'are you the goat lady?', and so we suggested that as a name for the enterprise.

"I wanted to be a bit more flash than just the goat lady.

"That's when The Gourmet Goat Lady really began."



The Stewarts are proud of their goat enterprise, not only in their production but also how they go about it.



"We only use the best farming practices and all our goats are fully pasture raised," Jo said.

"We have worked hard at breeding fine goats and have culled for traits to go along with this.

"We are now looking to develop a more durable goat by crossing some boer goats with some rangeland goats.



"We want to create the goat that we think is best."

OFF THE HOOK: The Gourmet Goat Lady is producing boer goats with carcase weights averaging between 23 and 27 kilograms.

Varying quality still an issue in the industry

Jo and Craig Stewart pride themselves on their commercial goat meat enterprise, The Gourmat Goat Lady, producing top quality goat meat everytime.

So it is disheartening for them when they see opportunists bringing in rangeland goats and getting the same, if not sometimes higher, prices.

The Stewarts average between 23 and 27 kilograms carcase weight, which has been mistaken for older meat in the past.

"There is such a difference in quality but there are no standards like in lamb or beef," Craig said.

"In the past, goat meat on the market was probably 98 or 99 per cent rangeland.

"We've gone to deliver a 30kg carcase to a restaurant and they have said they don't want it because they think it is old and tough.

"A rangeland goat that size would be, but when they look at our meat they are impressed.

"At those carcase weights our meat is not tough at all."

Jo said despite mistrust in the industry, she wouldn't want to do anything else.

"We love what we do, producing the best quality meat for our customers," she said.

"I know some people may not like the meat because they think there's too much fat on it or the flavour isn't strong enough.

"That's fine. We point them in another direction.

"I want our customers to be satisfied.

"We are just trying to be excellent at what we do."

The Stewarts are hoping increased volumes of different quality meat, and a greater desire from consumers for top quality goat, will lead the industry to set clear standards.

FIELD DAY: Hear from experienced goatmeat producers.

Giving back to the industry

To get to where they are today with The Gourmet Goat Lady, Craig and Jo Stewart are deeply aware of the hard work and support they needed to get their enterprise off the ground.

To help pave the way for future goatmeat producers, and to assist already established operations, Craig and Jo are hosting a Goat Production Field Day on their property Buena Vista, at Collie in central western NSW.

Sponsored by Local Land Services, MLA and The Gourmet Goat Lady, the field day will be held on Friday, March 18, from 8am to 4pm.

"It is a great way to network and share ideas among goatmeat producers," Jo said.

"It is a chance to discuss ways of optimising herd production with people who have experience doing it.

"There will also be presentations and hands-on demonstrations."