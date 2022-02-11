Grafton cows, calves to $3660

Grafton agents yarded 1173 head of store cattle on Thursday with a cows with calves sold per head to $3660 and bullocks auctioned per kilogram to $3081.01

The draft of 752 steers averaged 671.9 cents a kilogram or $1801.14 (672c/kg or $1826.92 last month) to reach a high of 960.2c/kg and $2729.57 (960c/kg and $2622.57 last month).

Milk and two tooth vendor bred Angus 535kg reached the top steer money with a bid of 510.2c/kg.

Sharyn and Warren Donoghue, Jackadgery sold two tooth Charbray steers 585kg for 456c/kg or $2668.77 going onto feed at Narrabri.

Headed west on the same truck were six tooth Angus 587.2kg made 462.2c/kg or $2714.14 for Bruno and Orlando Dal Pozzo, Bonville.

Same age Hereford steers, 512kg, brought 454.2c/kg or $2325.50

Charbray steers 31kg from Ron and Maxine Frame, Punchbowl Creek via Copmanhurst, made 588c/kg or 2534.28.

Santa Gertrudis/Hereford steers from Rob and Kerrie Di Mattia, Tucabia made 586c/kg for 401kg or $2345 going onto feed.

Father and son fatteners Paul and Gus Macrae, Yarringbah, Glencoe, were in the market for weaners paying to 960.2c/kg or $1248.26 for a shorthorn steer, 130kg and 910.2c/kg or $1501.83 for Angus.

Heifers, 319hd, averaged 663.7kg or $1591.66 (637c/kg or $1553.74) to top at 840.2c/kg and $2459.52 (850c/kg and $2319.27).

M & B Mulhearn, Lowanna, selected as the 'vendor of the week', offered 41 uniform Angus calves topping at 772.2c/kg for a pen of nine heifers.

Heifer Station weaner females brought 758c/kg for $264kg of $2004 for Charolais cross going to a backgrounder at Tooroom, Qld.

Pat and Fiona Mulligan, Jackadgery, sold 40 Brahman cows with calves to top at $3600 twice, staying in the Valley with Waters Pastoral, with the entire draft averaging $3400.

Red composite cows with calves from Fahey Pastoral, Copmanhurst, brought $3600.

