Colt from Dungog makes Inglis Classic Yearling sale record

Davili Thoroughbreds operators Alison and David Hush with a pair of Capitalist Classic yearlings - a colt from Terrifying ($180,000), and a filly from Mystical Tale ($190,000). Photo Virginia Harvey.

THE Inglis Classic Yearling Sale hit new heights during its first day of trading of the three-session auction posting a record individual day's gross, a record sale average, and a new record top price at Warwick Farm last Sunday.

While $625,000 was the previous Classic Sale record (reached last year), a record of $775,000 was paid by James Harron Bloodstock who took a big fancy to the colt by hot Newgate Farm stallion Extreme Choice. Produced from Murtijill mare Murtle Turtle, the colt sold via Bell River Thoroughbreds, Glen William, near Dungog.

The top lot was part of a record day's gross sales at $26.345m (from 207 lots sold) for Day 1.

A 20 per cent increase to a $127,271 average was also posted with an 85pc clearance.

Chad Schofield returns aboard Xtravagant Star after winning the Inglis Millennium at Randwick last Saturday. Photo Virginia Harvey.

The strength of a strong current yearling market was evident with 115 horses selling for $100,000 or more, while 35 lots sold for $200,000 or more on Day 1.

The second top lot on Day 1 went for $550,000 when prominent Hong Kong owner and buyer Bon Ho of Legend Racing - who bought The Everest conqueror Classique Legend at this same auction in 2017, bought the Deep Field colt (from New Zealand stakes winner Spellbinder).

Day One top priced Classic Yearling at $775,000 the Extreme Choice-Murtle Turtle colt (and Sam Piper) which sold last Sunday. Photo Virginia Harvey.

Meanwhile, Inglis has initiated a new concept for its graduating sales' horses with the introduction of a $1m Inglis Pink Bonus Series from the 2022-23 season.

Boosted by an additional $1.55m, the new bonus is an incentive for buyers from this year, whereby a purchase is fully paid up for the Inglis Race Series and is registered with a minimum of 75% female owned.

The changes will come into effect for horses born in 2020 that are purchased through Inglis Sales starting with the concluded Classic Yearling Sale horses.

Also read: 2022 Walcha Cup photos: Showcase meeting hailed as 'very, very successful'

Qualified ownership groups will then run for an added $1m in Pink Bonus prizemoney in certain races that includes the Inglis Millennium - with an added $400,000 bonus to the first eligible horse home; Inglis Sprint - a $200,000 bonus to the first eligible horse home; Inglis Banner - $200,000 bonus to the first eligible horse home; and the Inglis Nursery - a $200,000 bonus to the first eligible horse home. These races have also increased prizemoney.



Day two of the sale produced another record top when $825,000 was paid for the Extreme Choice colt from To Dubawi Go, sold from Mane Lodge, Sutton. ( There'll be a report in next week's Thoroughbreds column).

Star Xtravagant

MELBOURNE conditioners Tony and son Calvin McEvoy headed home with a huge booty following the superior win of their talented stable filly Xtravagant Star in the $2 million Inglis Millennium for two-year-olds at Randwick last Saturday.

Restricted to sale graduates nominated for the Inglis Race Series, Xtravagant Star was a $150,000 Inglis Melbourne Premier Yearling Sale lot when selling from the draft of Newhaven Park, Boorowa, to McEvoy Mitchell/Belmont Bloodstock.

Bred and part-owned by Darren Thomas' Seymour Bloodstock Victoria, Xtravagant Star is a year-younger sister to MVRC Mitchell McKenzie Stakes-LR winner He's Exceptional, both being by Newhaven Park's Pentire stallion Xtravagant, and produced from Sebring mare She's A Danica.

Xtravagant Star defeated Pierro filly and favourite Paris Dior (offered by Marquee Stud, Willow Tree) and the Garry Portelli trained Sebring colt Sejardan - a $160,000 Inglis Classic Yearling Sale graduate in third.

It was a worthwhile trip to Randwick for Braidwood conditioner Luke Clarke following the gutsy win of his ace galloper Testator Silens in the TAB Highway Handicap earlier on the program.

A tilt at the Newhaven Park Country Championships now beckons with Clarke setting the four-year-old gelding by Star Witness for the South-East Racing Association's Qualifying race scheduled for Nowra this Sunday. Fellow country competitors Anethole from Tamworth, Golden Point - Armidale, and Participator -Wagga Wagga which were second, third and fourth respectively behind Testator Silens in the TAB Highway, are also in the hunt for some Country Championship purses.

Meanwhile, Group 1 autumn racing is likely for advancing colt Paulele, the Godolphin Australia bred and raced chestnut. Winning three stakes last year, Paulele is by four times English Group 1 winning sire Dawn Approach, a New Approach (by Galileo) stallion which shuttled to Godolphin in the Hunter Valley from 2014.

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.

