Inverell cows, calves to $3900

Inverell Regional Livestock Exchange yarded 702 head for the first store sale of the year, with prices slightly back from the December sale with cows to $3900.

While the quality was there, numbers were well down from pre-Christmas numbers, but not surprising with producers now holding back their weaned stock for the annual April sales.

Steers 280 to 330 kilograms averaged 633.08 cents a kilogram or $1973.59 (681.75c/kg or 2139.02 in December) and reached a top of 700c/kg and $2205.

Santa Gertrudis steers 580kg made 399c/kg or $2314 going onto feed for Cole Sylvester, Arlie Brake, sold through Lehmans Stock and Property.

Angus cross steers also onto feed sold for 700c/kg at 315kg or $2205 for Bear Seagrowtt, Tingha.

Angus steers 368kg made 652c/kg or $2400 for Ian Smith through Elders.

Heifers were in short supply on Thursday, to average 493.27c/kg or $1221 at 200 to 280kg.

Aberac Farming Co at Pinderoi Station sold Angus cross heifers 243kg for 688c/kg or $1775 going to Gwyder Valley country north of Bingara, sold through Lehman Stock and Property.

Angus heifers, unjoined at 505kg and sold to the processors made 498c/kg or $2515.

Cows pregnancy tested in calf sold by Rusty Co at Delungra made $2560 for Santa Gertrudis, $2480 for Hereford and $2050 for Charolais; all joined to a Hereford bull.

Cows with calves sold to $3900 for Angus cows on their first calf from HDH Partnership, Upper Horton through Elders.

The average price for cows with calves on Thursday was $2944.60. In December the average was similar at $3069.42, while the top bid went to $4440.

