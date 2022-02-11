Merino ewes sold to $372 at Yass

Bogo-blood Merino ewes, one and half years and January-shorn sold for $372 at Yass. Photo: AuctionsPlus

Merino sheep at Yass attracted a lot of attention on AuctionsPlus

Butt Livestock and Property, Yass, listed 5703 Merino sheep on AuctionsPlus on Thursday for their annual breeders sale which saw one and half year Merino ewes sold for $372 while wether weaners sold to $175.

Sales of Merino ewes not-station-mated (NSM) included 130 Bogo-blood, January-shorn and weighing 49kg sold by S and R Weir, Bookham, for $372: 350 one and half year Bogo-blood Merino ewes, January-shorn and weighing 45.5kg sold by Burrinjuck Pastoral Co., Bookham, for $332 and 406 Tallawong/Johnson Park-blood Merino ewes, NSM, December-shorn and weighing 42kg sold by Glenrock (Yass) Partnership, Bookham sold for $271.

Woolgrower wethers sold for $175 when AJ and SL Faulder, Yass, listed 210 one and half year Tallawong-blood, July-shorn sheep and weighing 47kg, while GK and RW Robertson, Bookham, sold 204 Tallawong-blood, November-shorn sheep for $143 and AJ and SL Faulder, sold a second line of 400 wethers weighing 59kg for $167.

Schlunke Pastoral Co, Yass, listed 104 NSM three and half year Bogo-blood Merino ewes, January-shorn and sold for $250.

