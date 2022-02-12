Cressbrook Merino's average reaches 10-year high at $2805

+7 Photos by Billy Jupp















STRONG support from new and returning buyers has helped Cressbrook Merinos record its best sale average in a decade.

A strong crowd of about 20 registered bidders gathered at the Fulloon family's Armidale property on Friday, vying to get their hands on the 78 Merino and Poll Merino rams.



In total, 70 of the 78 rams were sold at an average of $2805, which stud principal Lach Fulloon said was the operation's best average in about 10 years.

The live auction got off to a flying start with the first three rams selling for $4500, however it was the fifth ram sold on the day that topped the sale at $7500.

A 2020-drop son of the Yalgoo 170537 ram, Cressbrook 20022 was rated in the top five per cent on the Merino Select ASBV's for fibre production (FP+), Merino production (MP) and yearling clean fleece weight (YCW), as well as in the top 20pc yearling fibre diametre and yearling worm egg count.

The top seller was purchased via a telephone bid by Stuart Burns of Gerogery.

"Overall he as got very good figures when it comes to his fleece and his micron is around the top five pc as well, so fleece-value wise he's as good as you can get really," Cressbrook stud principal Lach Fulloon said of the top price ram.



"As well as that, he had terrific visuals, a long staple, very bright crimpy wool and he's a poll ram which is very much in demand at the moment.

"I think he pretty much ticks all of the boxes."

The top seller was one of two rams in Friday's draft to reach the $7000 mark as Cressbrook 200033 was knocked down to Robertson Grazing, Wollomombi for $7000.

Also by the Yalgoo 170537, the sale's second top price ram was also rated in the top five pc for YCW, FP+ and MP.

The second top price ram was one of six Robertson Grazing purchased during the sale at an average of $5416.

However, the honour of being the sale's top volume buyer went to the Golland family, White Rock, Quirindi, which purchased 16 rams at an average of $3343.

"We've been coming here since the late 1980s' and from when we first started to join the rams to our flocks we saw that they produced really uniformed progeny," buyer Wayne Golland said.

"The evenness in the wool is remarkable and for a fine wool sheep, they stand up really well to things like flies, especially in our areas of Wallabadah and Quirindi.

"We join about 1500 ewes and that the big frame these rams have got is critical to our operation as it allows us to produce a big framed first-cross ewe, which is what's in demand.

"Some will be joined towards the end of April while the bulk of them will be joined in late May."

The sale's other volume buyers included Foster and Sons, Abington, Uralla, which purchased 10 rams at $2500, the Mills family, The Glen, Goulburn, which purchased eight rams at an average of $2625 and Bruce Leah, Gerogery 10 rams at an average of $1250.

Drafts of 270 2020-drop, 370 2014-drop and 270 2013-drop ewes were also sold at Friday's sale for $230, $150 and $140 a head respectively.

"We are really thrilled with the result," Mr Fulloon said.

"It equals our top average which was back in 2011 and while we sold more rams back then, this is still a fantastic result.

"We're really grateful for everyone's support and it was so nice to see a blend of new and returning clients."



The sale was conducted by Nutrien Armidale with John Settree auctioneering.

