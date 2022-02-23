Don't follow the rabbit

... the global meat industry grew in one year more than four times the total forecast value in 2030 of the plant-based meat alternatives. - Scott Hansen, NSW DPI director general

Turn on your television, or flip open a paper and there's a good chance there'll be a story or advertisement about the success of plant-based meat alternatives.

It is a bombardment that can feel overwhelming, including for red meat producers, and especially when they forget to step back and consider where plant-based alternatives fit within the greater scheme of things.

This was the key message from NSW Department of Primary Industries director general, Scott Hansen, who was guest speaker at the recent Zanda McDonald Awards dinner in Orange.

He said the industry should take a step back to see the bigger picture and not to allow itself to get lost down rabbit holes of the bombardment.

"In this day and age it is easy to get sucked into rabbit warrens of endless detail. You start researching something and all of a sudden you find yourself in an echo chamber with thousands of people who all have a similar view," Mr Hansen said.

"And all of a sudden that's the only view and it becomes the world's most important thing and 'if we don't fix it, tomorrow the world's going to end'.

"There are plenty of people that aren't finding their way out of that rabbit warren; aren't stepping back to look at the bigger picture; who see and hear that this is the most important thing for the meat industry and if not fixed tomorrow, their industry is at risk.



"You can see this reflected in the parliamentary inquiries over the past year, looking into plant-based meat substitute protein and it's labelling.

"We had numerous calls for government intervention against that part of the market segment. We had lobby groups putting it up as one of their greatest concerns."

He said the ability to step back and view the bigger picture was important to make sure you are making the right decisions and not being sucked into knee-jerk responses based on the views of social media.

"The powerful social media world we live in at the moment that can make you feel as though everyone thinks one way, because it just feeds you one way in terms of messaging," he said.

"Sometimes it's just really important to stop and take a break and take a step back and remember that bigger picture."

Mr Hansen painted a picture of how one gets sucked into this 'plant substitute for meat/ending the meat industry' hype.

"Now I like to think that I'm aware of this, but I get sucked into this myself. In fact last year, in response to questions from politicians around plant-based meat alternatives I found myself getting sucked in.

"You type plant based meat alternatives into the search bar. You find a link to an article that says a national food service chain has announced two burger restaurants have solely dedicated to plant-based products only. There are comments under this article.

"You click on the comments, and then you follow the chats off those links and you click through to the more vocal of supporters of the move and by the end of the night I was trying to work out how quickly we could get rid of the all the livestock that were on our place at the time.



"According to the social media rabbit warrens I'd fallen into, it was only a matter of time, and that time was soon, that the livestock based meat industry would be replaced ...

"But then you pause and step back, extract yourself from those warrens and look at the bigger picture. The great thing is that the same tools that are sucking us into these echo chambers of doom and gloom, also provide us with great opportunities to find information that we've never otherwise had access to.

"So you work out that the global plant-based meat alternative market is significant. In fact the great news for Australian croppers is that this global market is worth US$6 billion. That's a lot of money. Even better for these producers is the fact that this market is forecast to grow 400 per cent between now and 2030, to be worth US$25 billion. As a livestock producer, you start getting nervous about this new competitor - 'this is it, the end is nigh'.

"Then, you take another step back, to view the global meat market, and you realise that industry is worth US$1.33 trillion, and the global meat industry grew by around US$110 billion over the previous year.



"It is then you realise, by looking at the total global picture that the global meat industry grew in one year more than four times the total forecast value in 2030 of the plant-based meat alternatives.



"In light of that, of the bigger picture of the growth in the global meat industry, instead of seeing plant based meat alternatives as a competitor to fight, it should be viewed as a niche segment to meet a niche customer's needs. It becomes less sensible to spend time and energy battling an alternative product category such as this is for an industry that's worth $1.33 trillion."

His message to those in red meat was, therefore, to "keep reminding yourself of the bigger picture, if you feel that you're not seeing that picture clearly, take another step back - and take another step back - until you get to the point that you can see the total sum of what it is that you're trying to view".

Two restaurants dedicated to plant based protein alternatives should not distract the global meat industry and the businesses that comprise it, from continuing their focus on the global consumers' needs to continue to grow the meat industry.

"Details are important, but the big picture should come first", he said.

