It's their time: Taree and Lismore women head to Sydney Royal

Taree's Manning River Agricultural and Horticultural Society Young Woman Gypsey-Lee Marshall and Lismore's North Coast National Young Woman Jenna Robinson will head to Sydney to represent Zone 1 in the 2022 Royal AgShows NSW Young woman of the year competition.

The nine candidates vying for the chance to represent their community all displayed exceptional capabilities, a common desire to do good and lead by example in the event formerly known as the The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl competition.

At a gala presentation in the Lismore Workers' Club all candidates were praised for striving to become an example to their community but the judges were most impressed by the two chosen candidates.

Ms Marshall showed maturity and insight beyond her 18 years, able to expound on a range of topics important to her community and also to her aspiring career in primary production.

"Consumers don't realise how much work and love goes into producing the food on our plate," she told a large audience in the club's auditorium on Saturday night. "I want to bridge that gap and I am dedicated to helping my community."

Ms Marshall has been accepted into the University of New England at Armidale to study zoology, after attending Chatham High School at Taree, where she served as school captain for the graduating class of 2021 and was awarded for best performing student during Wingham Beef Week. She has previously been awarded a high school scholarship due to her academic results and future potential.

Ms Marshall's time spent working with cattle on-farm and leading livestock at shows, along with her experience as a carcase judge with her Inter Collegiate Meat Judging team, and as a work experience student in the abattoirs at Wingham Beef Exports, has given her sound insights into an industry she is keen to represent.

Jenna Robinson, 21 and representing Lismore's North Coast National show society, has been involved in the showgirl movement since she was 12, inspired her showgirl aunt who "has never taken off the sash".

Ms Robinson's education into community responsibility includes time spent with her father and grandfather in the Woodburn Rural Fire Service, with experience on the fireground during those terrible disasters of 2019.

As an enrolled nurse at Lismore Base Hospital she now works in the stroke and respite ward and understands that while it is vital to give care to patients, it is just as important to nurture those families anxious about the end result.

Ms Robinson, who plays representative netball, and has coached the sport from the age of 9 when players were three years older, also volunteers time with children riding led horses. As a self-confessed rev-head she loves speedway and can fix her own car.

Ms Robinson credited the help of former Alstonville show girl and 2015 Sydney Royal winner, the "amazing woman" Ellie Stephens as a "massive part of my journey".

Ms Robinson pointed out the longevity of the North Coast National in its 137th year and encouraged more young people to bring their fresh ideas to their respective show committees.

Current Sydney Royal young woman of the year representing the Cootamundra Show Society Jessica Neale was chief judge of the Zone 1 titles and praised the young women on their involvement. The other society judge was ASC Director and Group Thirteen Delegate Kelso Looker, Armidale, who told the Zone 1 finalists on stage the importance of forming lasting networks within the organisation.

"Your shows will strengthen and grow and get better because of us," he said.

AgShows NSW president Tim Capp, said the "age old problem" with 197 show societies across the state, including 30 within Zone 1.

"It is time to look at our committees. A lot of young people are coming along and we need to pass our skills on. We need new blood. This time of COVID offers us a chance to reflect."

