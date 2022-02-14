Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows reach $3500 peak at Tamworth

A DISPERAL of Angus and Angus-Santa cross cattle was one of the highlights of last Friday's Tamworth store cattle sale, reaching a $3500 a unit high for pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows.

Offered by the Warden partnership, Boorandi, Mullaley, the draft of 200 PTIC cows lead an impressive offering, which also included 200 weaner heifers, which sold for $1510, and 50 cows with calves which sold for $3400 a unit.

Manilla stock agent Sam Plevey, Purtle Plevey Agencies, said while the $3400 top was slightly down from the last sale, most offerings in the PTIC section sold from $2600 to $3325.



"The pregnancy-tested females sold very well lead by the Warden partnership," Mr Plevey said.

"When combined with the weaners they sold off the PTIC cows, it came in well over $5500 at the lead, which really highlighted a fantastic sale all around."

Cows with calved once again topped the fortnightly sale reaching $4125 a unit for some Shorthorn cows with calves offered by Jennifer Burrell, Tamworth.

While the top was down from the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange (TRLX) record of $6050 set at the last sale, prices still remained strong with most pens selling from $3500 to $4000.

The steer section of last Friday's sale started with a bang with the several of the first pens sold on the day going for over $2200 a head.

One such pen was a run of Angus weaner steers offered by P and M Sevil, Burren Junction, which topped the weaner market at $2340/hd, which was just $10 a head off the high reached for yearling steers.

Prices remained firm across the category from the previous sale with most pens selling from about $1800 to $2200.

Fellow Manilla stock agent Patrick Purtle, Purtle Plevey Agencies, said the top selling steers were fantastic vendor-breed cattle.

"They were probably the pick of the steers but down to the good quality black calves, you weren't able to buy much for under $2200," Mr Purtle said.

"The better end of the crossbred cattle made about $2280 and most of the calves with some weight made from about $2000 to $2200.

"There was a lot of lighter weight, smaller steer calves on offer today [Friday] and they generally still sold from $1500 to $1800 across that range.



"It was a really strong start to what was a strong yarding of about 3000 head of really high quality cattle."

Heifer prices on the other hand were well up from the previous sale's peak of $2200, reaching $2245 for Angus weaner heifers also offered by P and M Sevil of Burren Junction.

Most heifer offerings sold from $1500 to $2000 and averaged about $1800.

Last Friday's live auction sale was held at the TRLX by the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association.

