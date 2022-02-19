Judges try out for state

+9



















MORE GALLERIES

Young judges tested their skills at the Group 11 zone finals at Dubbo on February 13. The winners of these competitions will compete in their respective state finals at the 2022 Sydney Royal Show from April 8-19.



The Beef cattle section was judged by Kate Loudon, Kloud Livestock, Dubbo. There were three equal qualifiers for the paraders competition, these were Emily Mann, Dubbo, Lillian Oke, Dubbo, and Destynee Harvey, Eulomongo.



Miquella Grima, Eumungerie, placed first in the beef cattle judging with Lillian Oke, Dubbo, placing second, and Geogria Briggs, Gilgandra, was third.

Emma-Jane Lovell, Dubbo, judged the Meat Sheep class with first place awarded to Molly Davids, Duramana, second to Lilly Frager, Bathurst, and third to Kate Williamson, Blayney.



Merino sheep were Judged by Stuart McBurnie, Wealla Merinos, Balladoran with first awarded to Lillian Oke, Dubbo, second to Georgia Briggs, Gilgandra, and third to Tahlee Rose Duffy, Gilgandra.



Cameron Coggan, Coggan Wool, Dubbo, judged the fleece competition with Georgia Briggs, Gilgandra, placing first, Tahlee Rose Duffy, Gilgandra, second, and Emily Mann, Dubbo, was third.



Mr Barry Unger, Dubbo, judged both the grain, and fruit and vegetable competitions. In the grain, first was Destynee Harvye, Eulomongo, second was Tahlee Rose Duffy, Gilgandra, and third was Kate Williams, Blayney.



Molly Davids, Duramana, placed first, Tahlee Rose Duffy, Gilgandra, was second, and Georgia Briggs, Gilgandra was third.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.