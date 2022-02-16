New digital image and video platform makes agribusiness content creation easy

This is branded content for Al Mabin Pty Ltd.



AgriShots is the most economical and efficient way to access high quality agricultural images and videography for your marketing.

For more than eight years, award-winning photographer and entrepreneur of the year, Alice Mabin has been inspiring positive action, reconnecting people to the outback way of life and celebrating the essence of Australian agriculture through the power of storytelling. Her books The Drover, The Driver and The Growers Series are iconic.

Every picture tells a story: Alice with her books that celebrate the essence and diversity of Australian agriculture.

Now Alice is connecting Aussie businesses to an ever-growing collection of more than 35,000 photographs and video reels showcasing all aspects of agriculture and the sectors that support it.

AgriShots - Australia's first ever agricultural image and video library - gives members instant access to a diverse collection of downloadable assets, for less than 16 cents* per file.

"Capturing the beauty and diversity of our country is my passion," said Alice. "Sharing it with the world to raise the standards of agriculture globally is my purpose."

Portraying the real ag industry

AgriShots is not just an innovative way to find quality visual content - it is also about ensuring that the people who need it most can easily access royalty-free resources that portray the realities of what they, and their customers, do.

"Farmers are among Australia's many unsung heroes, and their stories are as powerful as they are varied," Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said.



"From the unbridled joy of a bumper crop season to the devastation of bushfires, floods and drought - Alice Mabin has been capturing and sharing stories from the land for almost a decade.



Photo by Alice Mabin.

"The AgriShots Platform is her latest contribution to this important part of Australian life and will ensure our farmers and their vital contribution to our nation can continue to be shared and celebrated."

According to Alice, the usability of the resource is just as important to the platform's success. The targeted keyword search function makes sure AgriShots members can easily find the very specific content they need.

Search by state, livestock type, breed, machinery brand, crop type, farming operation, you name it, if it's there, the search engine will find it. If it's not, the Premium membership option gives customers the chance to partner with Alice to produce a customised compilation to add to the library. The Platinum memberships includes an exclusive collection of images and videos with full ownership rights.

"Generosity is a hallmark of our rural communities, so offering lifetime use of all downloads and the opportunity to create exclusive content, was a real no-brainer," said Alice.



"And to maximise the resource ever further, users can also access a range of agri-creative services, to help turn their AgriShots into stand-out marketing assets."

Photo by Alice Mabin.

Farmer, and business leader John Nicoletti sees a real synergy in the new initiative that speaks to our sectors' mutual dedication to elevating the profile of Australian agriculture.

"This is a resource that all tiers of the ag industry will truly value," he said. "Not only does it make the production of quality content easy and fast, but it also gives every single business owner, be that a farmer or a service provider, the opportunity to contribute to the story of Australia's agricultural production and that is the win/win our country and our farmers deserve."

Alice maintains that the quality and uniqueness of the visual representations we share are so important to the long-term prosperity of the agriculture industries.

"The future of ag is not just around production efficiency and on-farm technologies, it's about innovation across the board. AgriShots raises the standards in the agricultural narrative and the reason it is so successful is my stand-alone approach to resource gathering."

Authentic and sincere

Former Landmark CEO, Tommy Warner, said Alice's ability to capture images that portray what our farmers actually 'feel' results from her ability to form genuine connections far beyond any run-of-the-mill working relationship.

"I've seen hardworking, stoic farmers trust Alice to go to the heart of their operations, and trust her with all the vulnerabilities, strengths and difficulties of their real life, time and time again," he said. "If you ask me, the reason Alice's resource helps agribusiness optimise their visual content is her ability to showcase the realism and sentiment of individuals and communities, in an authentic and sincere way."

Photo by Alice Mabin.

Alice said she was grateful to be able to use her love of photography to help agribusinesses raise their profiles with stronger marketing.



"It fills my cup to see this new platform acknowledge farmers and provide inspirational marketing material to our rural sector," she said.

Check out the highlights:

Instant access to more than 35,000 royalty-free Australian agricultural image and videos

1000-2000 new files added each month

Lifetime use of all downloads

Choose images from hundreds of categories

Refine your search by adding multiple tags

Customise images and raw footage

Preview videos before downloading

Sign-up for exclusive collection packages

No need to credit Alice

Leverage Alice's open-gate relationships and unrestricted access

Talent release forms signed for all content containing people

Get personalised customer service and support

Click this link to have a look around the complete AgriShots Library. For more information, please contact Alice Mabin on 0499 559 399.

* 1000-2000 new images are added monthly, so the cost per image is continually decreasing.

