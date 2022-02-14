Merlin Dorpers Inaugural Invitational Sale

Rod Digby, Bingra top buyer, Terry Balla Merlin Dorpers with equal top ram 200053 selling for $2,400

Merlin Dorpers held its annual 2022 on-property ram sale at Attunga on Monday with a different look to previous years. Merlin's sale provided an invitational to two other studs Bilgamma Dorpers and Tuckeroo Dorpers all combining on the day to offer 52 rams between the three respected studs.46 from 52 rams were sold under the Helmsman Auction system.

In the breakdown, Merlin's stud owner Terry Balla was all smiles and roses for the annual Valentines day sale with Merlin Dorpers having a 100% clearance from their 22 rams offered with a $1,364 average and top of $2,400. One of the two topped rams that went for $2,400 on the day belonged to the Balla family. The 18 month old, twinned born ram Tag:200053 weighed in at 98.5kg, sired by Winrae 174165 sold to return buyer Rod Digby, Bingra.



"This ram was the complete package, well balanced rump, good feet and looks to be a full shedder. I prefer the full shedding dorper's and Terry does a great job here producing them. Their a low maintenance, highly productive meat sheep." said Mr Digby



Bilgamma Dorpers, Wee Wea invitation they received to take part in the sale will be an invitation they will look to keep, as the stud had a full clearance of the 20 rams offered with an overall average of $1,280. Stud principal's Michael and Sharon Hibbens were very happy with the outcome, especially with their top ram 200154 going for and equal $2,400 on the day. The 85kg twin born ram was sired by Amarula 187663 and sold to an Auctions plus buyer.

"We're very happy with the full clearance from our offering here today at Merlins annual sale, we own about 180 stud ewes with around 800 commercial ewes at home. We use our own genetics for our commercial flock. Normally we sell privately but at the current time we want to increase our flock because we cannot meet the demand that is required from the market, we are always looking for quality stud rams and ewes for breeding" said Mrs. Hibbens.

Amanda Woolam from Tuckeroo Dorpers, Limpinwood was the other participating stud on the day selling 4 from 10 rams at an average of $1,000.

Merlin's Terry Balla had a real focus on the "quality" at this years sale.

"We were happy with the turnout today, great to see familiar faces along with some new ones too. Auctions plus was a great addition to have at the sale, I think everyone is now comfortable buying sheep online and it certainly changes the way sales had been run in the past."



"Next year we have a fantastic line up already and we are putting things into place to ensure that. Theirs some really good rams on the ground that are looking very promising and come this time next year they will be exceptional quality with a lot of white rams in the offering for 2023." said Mr Balla.



The sale was covered by Pittson's, Walcha with auctioneer Stuart Bell steering the Helmsman styled auction.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

.