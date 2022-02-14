Merlin Dorpers invitational sale peaks at $2400, twice

Merlin Dorpers held its annual 2022 on-property ram sale at Attunga on Monday with a different look to previous years.



Combined with two other studs, Bilgamma Dorpers and Tuckeroo Dorpers, 52 rams were offered with 46 sold during the Helmsman style auction.

In the breakdown, Merlin's stud owner Terry Balla was all smiles and roses for the annual Valentines day sale with Merlin Dorpers having a 100 per cent clearance from their 22 rams offered with a $1364 average and top of $2400.



One of the two sale-topping rams that went for $2400 belonged to the Balla family.



The 18-month-old, twin-born ram Merlin tag 200053 weighed in at 98.5 kilograms and was sired by Winrae 174165. He sold to return buyer Rod Digby, Bingara.



"This ram was the complete package; well-balanced rump, good feet and looks to be a full shedder," Mr Digby said.



"I prefer the full shedding Dorpers and Terry does a great job here producing them. They're a low maintenance, highly productive meat sheep."



The Wee Waa-based Bilgamma Dorper stud will look to keep its invitation to take part in the sale after they had a full clearance of 20 rams with an overall average of $1280.



Stud principals Michael and Sharon Hibbens were very happy with the outcome, with their top ram Bilgamma 200154 going for the equal top price of $2400 on the day.



The 85kg twin-born ram was sired by Amarula 187663 and sold to an AuctionsPlus buyer.

"We're very happy with the full clearance from our offering here today at Merlins annual sale, we own about 180 stud ewes with around 800 commercial ewes at home," Mrs Hibbens said.



"We use our own genetics for our commercial flock. Normally we sell privately but at the current time we want to increase our flock because we cannot meet the demand that is required from the market, we are always looking for quality stud rams and ewes for breeding."

Amanda Woolam from Tuckeroo Dorpers, Limpinwood, was the other participating stud which sold four from 10 rams at an average of $1000 a piece.

Merlin's Terry Balla had a real focus on the "quality" at this year's sale.

"We were happy with the turnout today, great to see familiar faces along with some new ones too," he said.



"AuctionsPlus was a great addition to have at the sale. I think everyone is now comfortable buying sheep online and it certainly changes the way sales had been run in the past."



"Next year we have a fantastic line up already and we are putting things into place to ensure that.



"There is some really good rams on the ground that are looking very promising and come this time next year they will be exceptional quality with a lot of white rams in the offering for 2023."



The sale was covered by Pitt Son's, Walcha, with auctioneer Stuart Bell steering the Helmsman style auction.

