West Wyalong maiden ewe win to first-time entrants

The choice to finally enter the West Wyalong Maiden Ewe Competition has paid off for Darren and Gale Clarke of Greenlands, Barmedman, who walked away with the top honours last Friday.

Despite being first-time entrants, the Clarke's flock of One Oak Poll-blood ewes attracted the attention of judges Russell Jones, Darriwell Merinos, Trundle, and Kym Hannaford, Nutrien wool, Wagga Wagga, with its good gutsy, nourished wools that had good definition.

"They were the most balanced flock with good follicle density, good staple length and they were a well-structured mob of ewes," Mr Jones said.

The Clarkes run a mixed farming operation across their 1376 hectare property which includes sheep and crops for hay, grain and grazing.

RELATED READING:

On One Oak Poll genetics for at least 12 years now, they entered the trial after a few farmers from the region suggested they give it a go after seeing the quality of their surplus sheep in the West Wyalong Sheep Breeders sale.

"We join around 1000-1200 to Merinos, and some to White Suffolk rams," Mr Clarke said.

"We are pretty well where we want to be with numbers. I don't know how we fluked it but we came out of the drought and went back to where numbers were.

"Our average micron across all grown sheep last year was 20.5... but our five year average if closer to the 20-micron mark."

Focused on "productive sheep that make you money", they displayed around 300 July/August 2020-drop ewes.

Mr Clarke said they target a 20-micron fleece which is well nourished and has plenty of style. Their flock is classed by Michael Elmes.

"We are shearing every 12 months, in June, and we lamb in July/August," he said.

"Lambing percentages have been pretty good, anywhere from 100-110 per cent and pushing that consistently. We are self-replacing, and only buy in rams.

"Surplus ewes are sold through West Wyalong or via AuctionsPlus.

"Lambs we either sell them or finish them depending on the season. We kept a few last year because we had feed. Generally we just shear them and sell them."



With six entrants in the 2022 West Wyalong competition, second went to Ken Hardie and Natasha Stephens from Hardie Partnership, Rugby, Tallimba, with their Mount Willandry-blood ewes, while third was presented to last year's winner Emma Northey, Innisfail, Kikoira, with her Belswick-blood ewes.



RELATED READING:2021 West Wyalong Maiden Ewe Competition results

The three top flocks were all classed by Michael Elmes, Smart Stock, Narranderra.

The encouragement award went to Neil and Julianne Penfold, Devon Park, Ariah Park, with their Pooginook-blood ewes classed by Bruce Baker.

Associate judges were Hannah Messner, West Wyalong, Alex Karsten, Kiawarra stud, Weethalle, and Lindsay Brown, Beckom.

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.