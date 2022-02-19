All the results from the Limousin Youth Association virtual show

After the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 National Limousin Junior Shows, the Limousin Youth Association ran a virtual show.



The handlers competition was judged by Harris Thompson, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA, and Hannah Powe, Goondoola Red Angus, Cargo.

The intermediate and grand champion handler was Imogen Dries, while division winners included Ella Saul (junior), Paige Hatton (sub-intermediate), and Angela McGrath (senior).

Competitors judged three classes of cattle through online videos. Steers were judged by Greg and Leonie Ball, Grenell Charolais, Singleton, bulls were judged by Steve Carter, Black Jack Shorthorns, Tumut, and heifers were judged by Niaomi Evans, Nagol Park Shorthorns, Tamworth.



Ella Saul was awarded grand champion after defeating the pee wee champion, Kiera Southwell, sub-intermediate champion, Riley Mitchell, intermediate champion, Micquella Grima, and the senior champion, Phoebe Eckermann.

An alternative herdsman competition was also run, based solely off a points system that took into account competitor's involvement and placings in the other sections.



The winners were Ella Saul, Riley Mitchell, Micquella Grima, and Thomas Febey.

Mr Febey from Nook, Tas, was also awarded the 2022 Limousin National Show and Sale associate judging position. This was assessed from a combination of their junior judging entry (placings and oral reasonings) and an application explaining their previous judging experience, passion for stock assessment and what they can bring to the role.



