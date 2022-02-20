Simmental Youth focus at Sydney Royal

Celebrating 50 years of Simmentals in Australia the breed will feature at the Sydney Royal Show this April, with the society looking forward to hosting an array of youth events.

Simmental Australia executive officer, Felicity Reeves said they are hoping for 50 steers for 50 years, and hopefully 50 paraders too.

"We really want to push the youth program at the show because it's so important to get them involved in the breed" she said.

On April 7 the cattle lawns will be full of Simmental cattle, with the purebred Simmental steer judging taking place to select the steers for the breed's Stan Hill Trophy team.

A total of $100,000 in prize money will be up for grabs for Simmental cattle in the main purebred and trade steer classes on April 8 and 9.



Following the steer competition on April 7, a Simmental Youth paraders event, open to members from eight to 25 years of age, will take place. Non-Simmental youth members are able to sign up and pay the $11 fee, with all competitors required to lead a Simmental animal and be in breed uniform.



Related reading: Limousin Youth Associations virtual show



The paraders competition will be judged by Harris Thompson, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA, who judged the ASC beef cattle paraders state final at the 2021 Sydney Royal Show.



Valley Creek Simmental, Binda, have kindly donated a cash prize of $500 for the grand champion parader.

Simmental Youth will host a small meet and greet on April 8 for all its members, and there will be a presentation of awards including the Leo Larsen Commitment and Compassion award which is presented to a junior member who shows commitment and compassion to their animal and fellow competitors throughout the paraders competition.



It has been kindly supported by Sixpence Park Simmentals, Tenterfield, after the tragic loss of Leo Larsen in 2020.



A Simmental Australia gala dinner will be held on April 9 with an auction that will feature a donation lot from Southern Black Simmentals, Lake Bathurst, with all proceeds going to the Simmental Youth program. It will be a "pick of the stud's naturally sired S-drop" heifers.



Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

