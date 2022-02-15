Behind the Gavel: From station country to up on the rostrum

AUCTIONEER Ken Miall had been working on cattle stations for five years before joining the agency game in Wagga Wagga.



"I knew it was just want I wanted to do so I kept calling and calling until I got the job," the Nutrien Wagga agent says.



"All you need is a start.



Once you get in the door, if you work hard you'll find yourself where you want to be

After cutting his teeth in Wagga and a two-year stint in Tamworth, Ken calls the south home. For him it's the people which make the job.

"I love meeting and working with different people as well as working with livestock.



"Now is a very exciting time to be a part of the industry."

Since starting his traineeship in 2015 - less than a decade ago - Ken has had his fair share of challenges. He's seen the boom and bust of farming come full circle.

"I was at the Nutrien Classic store cattle sale in Tamworth this year where they yarded 6000 cattle.



The last time we yarded anyway near that number while I was at Tamworth, it was the heart of the drought," he says.



"We were selling cows for $1.60 a kilo. In those tough years they were hard phone calls to make.



"We were talking to people who were not making any money at all.

"Now we're selling cows for just under $4/kg, pregnant females for $4000 and cows with calves for $5000."

READ MORE:

Every year Ken returns to Tamworth for the Nutrien Classic Campdraft and Sale and this was his second run up on the rostrum.

"It was an honour to stand over a sensational line-up of horses again," Ken says.



"I'm a keen campdrafter so it's always great to be a part of it. And it's pretty exciting when you're selling the big ones."



Meanwhile there's plenty of work behind the scenes.

"It's really important to know what you're selling," Ken says.



"There's a lot of background work.



"We will watch the horses come through in the pre-works so we have notes on them. That's crucial to getting our preparation right.



"And the vendors will often catch up with us presale so you are ready when they hit the sale ring."

Auctioneering is an art which Ken had always worked towards.



"I first started selling calves at Wagga and I worked my way up from there," he says.



"A lot of practice in the beginning and selling each week helps get you comfortable."



Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.

