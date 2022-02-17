Investment enables ag growth

Research and development will build on the hard work of our farmers and tap into agriculture's huge potential.

Australian farmers are some of the most efficient and innovative in the world, but they can't do everything on their own.



Shared investment in growth enablers such as research and development will build on the hard work of our farmers and tap into agriculture's huge potential.

Innovation will be a key driver in the state's economic rebound from COVID-19, and agriculture is in prime position to make a huge contribution when it comes to any opportunity for growth.

Despite the successive setbacks of drought, bushfires, floods, COVID-19 and mouse plagues, our state's farming sector still managed a record-breaking production figure of more than $17 billion in 2021.



It makes you wonder what is possible without the slew of challenges, and with innovative advances to higher productivity through world-class R&D.

Investment in R&D needs to look to the future, and it needs to be ambitious.



We won't find game-changing solutions with a short-term focus, or if we only go after low-hanging fruit.

R&D can drive productivity shortcuts, but it can also find solutions to known challenges for the farming sector.



Drought is a constant for farming in Australia, yet we're still more reactive than proactive in dealing with it.



Investing in R&D could mean finding resilience-building solutions for farmers and will save millions down the road.

Biosecurity and pest management are areas where R&D can pack a serious punch.



A pest or disease incursion is often incredibly costly to the agriculture sector.



Recent mouse plagues are a good case for the potential for biological solutions, and the NSW Government's funding of the University of Adelaide's genetic biocontrol research is a promising example of how science can help solve these problems.

What's more, investing in R&D may provide new technology we never even dreamed of - perhaps ways to reduce emissions without limiting potential.

R&D should not be viewed as an inconvenient outlay, but a prudent shared investment option that can both manage challenges and capitalise on opportunity.

Xavier Martin NSW Farmers vice president



