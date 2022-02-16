Markets| Quality is encouraging

Consistency breeds confidence, and the cattle market has remained encouraging in the State's northwest this week.



Patrick Purtle, Purtle Plevey Agencies, said it's a matter of consistent price for consistent quality.



"We've had a really good summer and the cattle are reflecting that," Mr Purtle said.

"There's been a lovely lot of heavy cattle and heavy feeders [at Tamworth and Gunnedah] with not many plain cattle in the mix."

He said the kill cow market had also consolidated.

"There's just a bit more depth than what was in it earlier in the year," Mr Purtle said.



"While price hasn't changed significantly and the best cows are still making about 390 cents a kilogram we've got a few more actors in the mix. The processors are keen to handle a few.

And there's been an amazing narrowing between the breed price on export feeders or your 400 to 500kg-category steer

"There was as much as 40 or 50 cents difference between a crossbred and an Angus steer some weeks ago, now it's flat out being 10 cents different in places."

Meanwhile he said that young cattle (less than 300kg) to the restockers continued to power on.



"The only thing that will change that is a real dry-off in the season and an increase in supply.



"But given Queensland has had really significant rain again, it's hard to see any bulk numbers coming in the next five minutes."



At Scone prices remained strong through most weights and classes.



Davidson Cameron and Co auctioneer Warick Clydsdale said they'd seen the first of the early calves "roll in off the cow" on Tuesday.

"That's typical as we get to the end of February and into March. That's the top end of your calves at eight, nine and 10 months old."

And they are carrying some weight, too.



"It's been a big season. Those calves are 350kg and full of milk," Mr Clydsdale said.

While at Forbes, Nutrien's Matt Coady there were less finished cattle passing through the saleyards.

"There's not much fat stuff coming through, whether they're being sold direct to feedlots or kept at home," he said.

"It's all grass-related.



"Anything to go back to the paddock is very dear. But it's going to turn dry.



"It's gone off in the last couple of weeks and it's only summer grass anyway. When you get a hot week that soon blows away."

Still there were excellent lines of well-bred feeder cattle penned on Monday.



Yearling steers to feed lifted 10c/kg with steers 330 to 400kg fetching between 540c/kg and 680c/kg and steers more than 400kg returning between 490c/kg and 602c/kg.



Yearling heifers to feed sold from 440c/kg to 558c/kg for the medium weights with the processors paying up to 565c/kg for finished types.

