Annual Landcare-LLS conference shifted online due to COVID concerns

THE annual NSW Landcare-Local Land Services conference has been made a virtual event due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally slated to be held at Tweed Heads from March 15-17, the event will now be held online from 9am-5pm on March 17.

Ticket prices have now been reduced to $100 and those who have already paid will be entitled to keep their ticket or receive a full refund.

North Coast Local Land Services general manager Louise Orr said the online-only event would still deliver the same amount of highlights for participants.



"We are excited to face the challenge of delivering this conference online, and determined to make it an engaging, rewarding conference for everyone who attends," Ms Orr said.



The conference will be followed by the 2021 NSW Landcare Awards free online ceremony.

"Nominations poured in from every corner of the state and after an extensive judging process we have been able to pick our finalists for the eight award categories," Ms Orr said.

Landcare NSW chair, Steph Cameron, said all of the award nominees were extremely worthy and she was looking forward to the winners being announced at the conference.

"Landcare is about communities working together to create positive outcomes for the environment and the agricultural landscape across NSW," Ms Cameron said.

"It has never been more important that we continue to support and celebrate the dedication and commitment of our Landcarers and recognise their tremendous efforts.",

Acting LLS board chair, Allison Harker, said the nominees should be proud of their achievements, particularly in light of recent challenges facing regional areas.

"Our regional communities have had a challenging few years, dealing with drought, bushfires and floods, with many communities having to recover from all three," Ms Harker said.

"These nominees have shown tremendous resilience in the face of adversity and these awards will be an excellent opportunity for us to say thank you to them and the wider Landcare community."

For conference updates and to see a full list of finalists in the 2021 NSW Landcare awards visit: www.nswlandcareconference.com.au.

