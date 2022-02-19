GrainGrowers to seek input ahead of election via annual survey

GrainGrowers chair and Victorian grower Brett Hosking is calling on growers to have their say. Photo: Supplied

THE peak industry body for the country's growers is seeking their input on key issues ahead of the federal election.

GrainGrowers is calling on producers from across the country to take part in its 2022 Annual Policy Survey, the results of which will be shared with political parties ahead of the upcoming election, which is touted to be held in May.

Topics included in this year's survey range from climate change to pests and biosecurity.

"The 2022 Annual Policy Survey asks growers for their honest thoughts and our job is then to turn this into grower-focussed policy and advocacy efforts," GrainGrowers chair and Victorian grower Brett Hosking said.

"Growers are at the heart of all the work GrainGrowers does and the annual survey helps ensure that what is happening on the farm is reflected in our policy efforts."

Featuring a mixture of long and short-answer questions, the survey aims to gain a better understanding of the issues facing growers and their commercial operations across the country, as well as policies to help address those issues.



The survey will be managed by leading third-party market research firm Kynetec on behalf of GrainGrowers and all answers will be kept anonymous.

The survey is available until March 9 via GrainGrowers' website and as an added incentive, respondents will be in the running to win a $1000 Mastercard gift voucher.

To have your say, visit: www.graingrowers.com.au/news/policy-survey-2022.



