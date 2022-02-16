Annalara White Dorpers rams reach $7000

Annalara White Dopers, Dubbo, held their 16th annual ram sale on February 16 where rams sold to $7000.



Rams sold with 100% clearance and an average of $3424 for White Doper rams, $2714 for Ultra White Dorper rams.

Stud White Dorper ewes sold to a top of $1000 three times while 26 stud Ultra White ewes sold for an average of $300.



Commercial ewes sold to average $427 for White dopers and $400 for Ultra whites.

Annalara Stud Principals Stephen and Jack Creswell said the sale exceeded expectations and it was the best line of rams they have offered.



Mr Jack Creswell said there were a lot of repeat buyers but "probably 25pc were new clients on the day" including one buyer from Tasmania.

"This sale would be our top sale for averages and number wise it is also the largest we have had.



"This is a good steady number, there wasn't too much of drop back in the price of the later rams either.



The top priced ram was Annalara 200087, who sold as lot 32. This ram was purchased by Mr Ben Laird, Mount View Pastoral Company, Hillston.

Mr Laird was also a volume buyer, purchasing 26 rams for an average of $3519.

The Second top priced ram sold for $6500 which was lot 51, Annalara 200374, purchased by TJ Pastoral, Goodooga.

Three unjoined stud White Dorper ewes sold to a top and average of $1000.

These ewes were 210018 (lot 19), 210044 (lot 22), and 210179 (lot 23)

The sale was conducted by Elders Stud Stock, and Nutrien Russell, Cobar, with Paul Dooley, Paul Dooley Pty Ltd, taking bids as auctioneer. It was also interfaced with AuctionsPlus.

