The Land picks up top ACM awards

The Land has been named agricultural masthead of the year in ACM's inaugural national journalism awards for its commitment to its readers both online and in print.



The Land's journalist Samantha Townsend picked up two gongs as part of the ACM Excellence Awards, which celebrates regional journalism across 140 newspapers and websites around the country.



Samantha took out agricultural news story of the year for her coverage of floods that hit NSW last year and her homage to a simple cup of tea was also recognised for the most compelling comment piece of the year.



Former The Land livestock editor and now Queensland Country Life editor Lucy Kinbacher was awarded young journalist of the year.

"Our journalists, editors and photographers are among the best in the country. They live in the communities they cover and they love those communities. Their stories are the stories of regional Australia and they share them with pride," ACM managing director Tony Kendall said.



