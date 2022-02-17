Hunter farmers fight for water rights

They've been farming by the Hunter River since the early 1800s, producing our first commercial wine and helping feed the state with vegetables, milk and beef.



The Osborn family have been part of that tradition with four generations on the riverfront property producing vegetables, including potatoes and other crops for nearly 90 years at Pitnacree near Morpeth.



But that tradition is now under threat with a Department of Planning, Industry and Environment draft water sharing plan that would see a 'cease to pump' order placed on over 200 irrigators in the Lower Hunter.



The draft order will be finalised officially after public submissions close on February 27 and, if invoked, would see a vast majority of summer irigation water taken from the Hunter farmers.



The farmers, who also include dairy, fodder and turf producers, say if this order was in place last summer they would have have lost 122 days of water pumping.

The existing plan is being redrafted as the DPIE seeks to preserve sensitive wetlands in the estuary, trying to prevent salination over summer by allowing more water through tidal pools.



The cease to pump rules are determined by salinity levels, measured by the electrical conductivity (EC) of water. It kicks in when the EC reaches 4000 (at Green Rocks).

Sam Osborn is married to Brahm Osborn one of the Osborn clan who are fighting the draft water sharing plan proposal.

They were among about 120 Maitland farmers who met last Friday to vent their concerns, with community and local council representatives there including Maitland's mayor, Philip Penfold.



Sam Osborn says the farmers have not seen any scientific evidence that supports the move to restrict water access to stop salinity further down the river.

"Of all people on the river, we are the most conscious of salinity and what it can do," she said.

"Losing this water will ruin the family business. We wanted to buy into the family business but we can't do that if this order comes in - it wouldn't be economically viable.

"There are 204 water users in the Lower Hunter and this equates to thousands of jobs, there are contractors, suppliers who will lose their work and this will have a snowball effect in the towns.

"Basically we couldn't grow any summer crops if this goes ahead.

"This rule seriously threatens the viability of long term established businesses and impacts on the green curtilage of Maitland and Morpeth and is not based on environmental evidence."

Enterprises impacted, if the proposal is implemented, include: Tocal College, vegetables, dairies, turf, horticulture, including specialist seed production, hay for the equine industry and prime beef.

"We believe that such a proposal will effectively sterilise the food base of the Lower Hunter and lose generational knowledge of land management and food production.



"We request that farmers continue to base their decision to pump on the needs of their enterprise and the quality of the water available on their farm."

In a statement, a spokesperson from the Department of Planning and Environment said "the Department of Planning and Environment has prepared the draft replacement water sharing plan for the Hunter Unregulated and Alluvial Water Source 2022, which is on public exhibition until 27 February. Feedback will be considered before the draft Plan is finalised."

