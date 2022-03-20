Opinion: here's hoping the annoying texts lead to some change

LATELY, there has been a spate of text messages flooding into the inbox of thousands of bush locals regardless of where they live.

No, they are not from some enterprising scammer trying to convince you that your parcel is ready to collect, the senders of these messages are far more reputable.

They are from major telecommunication companies letting you know they are upgrading mobile networks around your area and that some services may be impacted as a result.

On the surface of it, these text messages sound like a blessing because to most country citizens, it would seem high time that something was done to help bring communication technology in the bush into the current century.

In fact, any upgrade work is more than welcome because there isn't a person who calls the bush home who doesn't want to tear their hair out over the bad, or more accurately, non-existent telephone or internet coverage they experience day to day.

Recently, the federal government held a review into the state of telecommunications in regional Australia and received more than 600 submissions from stakeholders, advocacy groups and every day locals.



Read Also:

Yet one can't help but wonder what new problems were raised in the latest review that weren't already shared in the last one the government held a few years ago.



Pricing and accessibility of mobile and internet services for people in the bush are still woefully out of whack when compared to those in the city.

When disaster strikes like it has done in recent years in the form of bushfires and floods, are the services to reach for help any more reliable than before?

The answer to those questions may well depend on where you live because while services in major regional areas such as Orange, Wagga Wagga and Tamworth may not stack up to the cities, they are still a long way in front of more remote parts of the country.

When submitting the report to the government, review chairman and former Nationals MP Luke Hartsuyker compared the importance of telecommunication services to that of electricity.

The former Deputy Leader of the House also said the country was at a crossroads where the digital divide between the city or the country could expand or the regions could flourish.

Surely then any potential candidate, particularly one in a rural area, who has an eye to the fast-approaching federal election would see this issue as worthy to base their campaign around.

Who knows, if they were successful maybe will we continue to see more text messages full of promise in the future.

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.