Truro Whitefaces' inaugural autumn sale to $10,000 top

Scott and Pip Hann of the Bellata-based Truro Whiteface stud held their inaugural on-property autumn stud bull and female on Friday, with the new sale proving to be a great success as an addition to their annual spring event.

Overall 18 bulls sold from 21 offered resulting in a $10,000 top and $6333 average, while three stud cows sold of six offered to a top of $6000 and average of $5333.

The top-priced Hereford bull was Truro Razzle Dazzle R036, a 22-month-old sort after sire prospect purchased by Peter Hunt, Spring Creek, Qld.



Sired by YavenVale Midday M579 and out of Truro Koala J124.



Mr Hunt was also the purchaser of Truro Ring My Bell R081 at $5000 taking his total spend to $15,000 for the sale.

Other valuable buyers were Ian Bjorksten from Wandong Herefords, Yeoval who purchased Truro Redgum R042 for $7000, along with local buyers Stephen and Sandra Sykes who purchased three bulls at an average of $7000.

James and Nicki Pearce from YavenVale Herefords, Adelong bought two females including the $6000 high seller, Truro Lettuce J070 a daughter of Cloverlee Hunter.

Truro principal Scott Hann said for their first autumn sale they were "pretty happy with the result".

"Generally the market for this area operates under a spring season sale period so it was good to offer something different," he said.



"It was a new method we used by doing the sale online only. More people are now accustomed to online purchasing of livestock, and I think running bulls through the pens are now a thing of the past and we will be incorporating the online system into all our sales moving forward."

Mr Hann made a substantial purchase only days before their inaugural autumn sale, paying $74,000 for YavenVale Real Deal R125 from YavenVale Poll Herefords.



The online sale via AuctionsPlus was covered by Russell Smyth, Rural Livestock, Bingara, and Elders, Gunnedah.

